Tony Award-Winner André De Shields and Other Luminaries Honored at Flushing Town Hall's Annual Gala

On Thursday, June 15, Flushing Town Hall held its annual gala, Click Here. The gala celebrated the Smithsonian Affiliate's mission to bring people together through arts and culture from around the globe. This year, the gala honored Broadway Deity André De Shields, President and CEO of the Chinese-American Planning Council (CPC) Wayne Ho, and Founder of the Guru Krupa Foundation Mukund Padmanabhan. Veronica Y. Tsang was the presenting sponsor for this year's gala.

As the nonprofit's main benefit event of the year, the funds raised at the gala are critical for Flushing Town Hall to achieve its mission.

“We are an arts presenter as well as an Arts Council, with a crucial mission to bring people together by presenting arts and culture from all around the globe,” said Flushing Town Hall Executive & Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek. “We serve one of the most diverse communities in the world with culturally relevant programs featuring master culture and tradition bearers. We strive to uphold the legacy of inclusiveness that has defined our community since the Flushing remonstrance of 1657.”

In attendance were Elaine Fan, a representative of New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Senator John Liu, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, New York State Assemblyman Ed Braunstein, New York State Assemblyman David Weprin, New York City Councilwoman Sandra Ung, and New York City Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo.

As the 150 attendees arrived, they were greeted by the musical offerings of the HONK Family Band. The collection performed a medley of instrumental covers from bands such as Nirvana and Talking Heads, as well as original compositions.

Honoree André De Shields said, “The shifting cultural paradigm calls for every artist to advocate for Foundational Democracy--the doing of the greatest good for the greatest number of people. During the month of February in both 2021 and 2022, Flushing Town Hall provided the forum for my demonstrating the intersection of art and activism by inviting me to perform my tribute to Frederick Douglass--Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory--in commemoration of Black Heritage Month. Accepting the Award for Life Achievement and serenading the audience with song are my expressions of immense gratitude.”

The second honoree was Wayne Ho, President and CEO of the Chinese-American Planning Council (CPC), who said, “I am very thankful for this recognition from Flushing Town Hall because, like CPC, Flushing Town Hall has been an institution not only in the Flushing community but, also serving all of Queens and serving all of New York City.”

The final honoree was Mukund Padmanabhan, the founder of the Guru Krupa Foundation, who said, “I just like the idea of this place…[Flushing Town Hall] is the one place I can come to, and I don't need to come very far, where I can experience music from all over the world.”

For images from the event, please contact jamaal@anatgerstein.com. You can view images from the event on Flushing Town Hall's gala page Click Here.

For the venue's full schedule of 2023 Summer events, visit: Click Here

Flushing Town Hall no longer requires visitors or performers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19; wearing a mask is optional but recommended. For more details, please visit Click Here

All gifts of $50 or more give you exclusive Flushing Town Hall Circle of Friends membership benefits, including a Smithsonian membership, ticket discounts, and more! Donations in any amount are appreciated to support the artists and the nonprofit cultural organization as they continue to provide programming and entertainment across New York and the world.

Click Here

Flushing Town Hall is a not-for-profit organization and receives major support from the National Endowment for the Arts; New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature; New York State Assembly Member Ron Kim; The City of New York, Mayor Eric Adams; New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Commissioner Laurie Cumbo; Queens Borough President Donovan Richards; The New York City Council, Speaker Adrienne E. Adams, and New York City Council Members Sandra Ung, Tiffany Caban, Shekar Krishnan, Linda Lee, Vickie Paladino, Lynn Schulman, and Jessica Won; Howard Gilman Foundation, Guru Krupa Foundation, Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation.

To view current donor lists, please visit Click Here.