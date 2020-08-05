Tom Hanks Allegedly in Early Negotiations to Play Geppetto in Disney's Live-Action PINOCCHIO

The live-action adaptation of PINOCCHIO is being directed by Robert Zemeckis

Deadline has reported that Tom Hanks is in early negotiations to play Geppetto in Disney and Robert Zemeckis' live-action adaptation of Pinocchio.

Check out the full story HERE.

Zemeckis will direct the film with Andrew Miano and Chris Weitz producing through their company Depth of Field. Weitz and Zemeckis are writing the script.

Apparently, after reading the script, Hanks reached out to Zemeckis to make his interest in the role known. Hanks had previously been approached by Disney to play the role when Paul King was attached to direct.

The 1940 Disney animated classic tells the tale of a living puppet who, with the help of a cricket as his conscience, must prove himself worthy to become a real boy.

Read the full story HERE.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You