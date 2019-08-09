Todrick Hall Joins BBC One's THE GREATEST DANCER as Dance Captain

Matthew Morrison Returns as a Captain for Season Two

American star of stage and screen Todrick Hall joins Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse as the new fourth Dance Captain on The Greatest Dancer, which returns to BBC One in early 2020.

Todrick is a choreographer, actor, dancer, singer, songwriter and director, who has choreographed videos for global superstars including Beyoncé, and most recently starred in and co-executive produced the music video to Taylor Swift's hit single You Need To Calm Down. He is a recurring judge and resident choreographer on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE in the USA.

Todrick Hall says: "Thrilled does not even begin to explain how excited I am to be joining the cast and crew of The Greatest Dancer. As a performer who has danced my whole life and been a contestant on a reality competition show, it's wild to see my career come full circle this way. I'm looking forward to working with the upcoming talent and to join the BBC family for the second season of a show that has proven to be a huge, smashing success."

Joining Todrick will be fellow Dance Captains all returning from series one, multi-platinum-selling singer Cheryl; Broadway and Glee star Matthew Morrison; and Strictly Come Dancing professional and reigning series one champion, Oti Mabuse. Also back for series two are hosts Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo.

Taking over reception will be Ballroom and Latin dance champion and LOVE ISLAND 2019 finalist Curtis Prichard, who will be welcoming hopefuls to The Greatest Dancer studio as they prepare for the biggest audition of their lives.

Cheryl says: "I am so excited to be back, I absolutely loved it last series and this year promises to be even more amazing, especially with the addition of Todrick, who I'm obsessed with!"

Matthew Morrison says: "Season one of The Greatest Dancer was such a rewarding experience to be a part of. Alongside Oti and Cheryl, it was a privilege to help guide the immense talent who showed us all just how inspiring dance can be. I look forward to seeing how we push the boundaries throughout season two in order to crown our next Greatest Dancer!"

Oti Mabuse said: "I cannot wait to get back to work on The Greatest Dancer with this fantastic team, Cheryl, Matthew, Alesha and Jordan and welcoming newest captain Todrick and receptionist Curtis to the family. I'm excited to see the fresh new talented dancers who are auditioning and ready to leave their hearts on the floor and see who the mirror opens for! Plus I can't wait to see my amazing winner Ellie perform at Strictly Come Dancing, she's such a superstar and I'm exceptionally proud of her."

Auditions for The Greatest Dancer, a co-production between creators Thames (part of Fremantle UK), and Syco Entertainment began on Friday 9 August at the ICC in Birmingham with the series due to air in early 2020. Viewers can get ready to see talent from across the WORLD OF DANCE from ballet to jazz, street to ballroom, contemporary to disco and see if they have what it takes to get 75 percent of the audience vote and open the famous The Greatest Dancer mirror.

The Greatest Dancer will be executive produced by Nigel Hall, Global Head of Television, Syco Entertainment, Amelia Brown, Managing Director, Thames TV and Louise Hutchinson, Executive Producer, Thames TV.

The series has been commissioned for BBC One by Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content, and Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Kalpna Patel-Knight.

Pictured: Curtis Pritchard, Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison, Cheryl, Todrick Hall, Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo, Photo Credit: BBC





