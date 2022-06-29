To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim Streams Live Tonight

Tune in tonight for a special live concert from Liz Callaway, streaming live from 54 Below on BroadwayWorld Events.

In 1970, Liz Callaway saw a musical that would change her life forever - Company, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, at the Alvin Theatre. A decade later, she would make her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along, written by the same composer, directed by the same director (Harold Prince), and opening at the same theater.

Now, following a sold-out run this March, Liz returns to Broadway's Living Room with an encore engagement of her new show To Steve with Love, paying homage to the writer who changed the course of her life. Honoring the life and songs of the most influential composer/lyricist of the modern musical, the Emmy winner and Tony Award® nominee celebrates the master with a carefully curated evening of the words and music of Stephen Joshua Sondheim.

The concert will feature special guest Nick Callaway Foster (Our Time: The Children of Merrily We Roll Along).

Tickets are available on BroadwayWorld Events.