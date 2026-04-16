Tituss Burgess, Neil Patrick Harris Will Star in New Animated Children's Series

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars Tituss Burgess and Ellie Kemper will reunite to voice “Elephant Gerald” and “Piggie”, respectively, in The Elephant & Piggie Show! for Paramount+.

Additionally, Tony-winner Neil Patrick Harris is slated to voice “The Bus Driver” in The Pigeon Show! Starring The Pigeon. Both titles are animated adaptations of Mo Willems’ best-selling children’s book series.

The Elephant & Piggie Show! is a comedic pre-K series that takes place in the small, walkable neighborhood of Willemsburg, which is full of new locations audiences will love. Elephant Gerald is careful; his Best Friend, Piggie, is not. Gerald worries so that Piggie does not have to, and together, along with young audiences, they will celebrate the messy and joyful art of friendship.

The Pigeon Show! Starring The Pigeon is about the day-to-day struggles of a pigeon who just wants to be listened to. He will be your Best Friend if you have a bus and you let him drive it. The series features familiar characters from Willems’ books, such as the adorable Duckling who always seems to get what she wants, plus new characters, like The Pigeon’s 150-million-year-old pterodactyl grandmother, Nana-Dactyl, and his best wing-pals, Ima Pigeon and Doug Pigeon.

On stage, Tituss Burgess most recently starred as Mary Todd Lincoln in a limited run of Cole Escola’s hit Broadway comedy, Oh, Mary!. He made his Broadway debut in 2005 in Good Vibrations and has since starred in Jersey Boys, the 2009 revival of Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, and Moulin Rouge.

Neil Patrick Harris won a Tony Award for his performance as the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His other Broadway credits include Art, Proof, Cabaret, and Assassins. Onscreen, he has been seen in Doogie Howser, M.D., How I Met Your Mother, and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Tituss Burgess Photo Credit: Nina Duncan

Neil Patrick Harris Photo Credit: Mark Veltman