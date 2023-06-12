Tituss Burgess Joins SPELLBOUND Animated Movie Musical Starring Rachel Zegler

The film will be released on Apple TV+ in 2024.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Tituss Burgess has joined the voice cast of Apple's upcoming animated movie musical, Spellbound.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Burgess has joined the film, which stars Rachel Zegler, who will be voicing “Princess Ellian." It will be released in 2024.

Ellian is the tenacious princess who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters and threatens to cover Lumbria in darkness forever.

“Spellbound” is directed by Vicky Jenson (“Shrek”) and written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton. The original score for the film hails from Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, with lyrics by Glenn Slater.

The film also features the voices of Nathan Lane, Nicole Kidman, Jenifer Lewis, John Lithgow, and Javier Bardem.

Chris Montan serves as executive music producer. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Lipman are producing for Skydance Animation.

Tituss Burgess earned five Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and two Critics' Choice TV Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

He has also been seen in the animated musical comedy series "Central Park" and appeared as Rev. Dr. James Cleveland in the Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect."

A veteran of the stage, Burgess made his Broadway debut in 2005 as Eddie in "Good Vibrations" and has held many memorable roles, including Hal Miller in "Jersey Boys," Sebastian the Crab in "The Little Mermaid" and Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the 2009 revival of "Guys and Dolls."

Burgess was also seen in the recent season of Schmigadoon on Apple TV+. He can be heard as the narrator of the new Teletubbies series on Netflix and was seen as Rooster in Annie LIVE on NBC in 2021.

“Spellbound” joins an expanding lineup of the Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation projects, alongside upcoming titles such as the highly anticipated feature “Luck,” and the animated series “Wondla.”

The studio’s inaugural Apple Original short film, “Blush,” had its world premiere as part of the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival’s animated shorts program and is now streaming globally on Apple TV+. 

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



