Tin Pan Alley & Madison Square Park Conservancy Present The Holiday Tree Lighting Concert

Did you know the first public Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the country's history took place in Madison Square Park? Join us for "Tin Pan Alley Holiday Songs" featuring Gabrielle Lee and Alvin Hough, Jr.!

The Festive Madison Square Park Holiday Tree lighting event continues this year marking their 111th year anniversary, which occurred in 1912 -a time where some of the best jazz creations evolved.

All the great classics come out of a jazz sensibility, and in honoring those rhythms of early 1900's during the most wonderful time of the year -Broadway and NY Cabaret Guest Vocalist, Gabrielle Lee and Broadway Pianist and Music Director, Alvin Hough, Jr. present a short selection of Yuletide favorites and more in Tin Pan Alley fashion from 5:30-6pm. The event is from 4-6pm. Wednesday, December 6 | at the Northern Reflecting Pool

Enjoy this free joyful event with a photo op, baked-goods, and live music performances.