Timothee Chalamet in Talks to Join Netflix Adaptation of HENRY IV & HENRY V

According to Baz Bamigboye of the Daily Mail, 'Call Me By Your Name' Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet is currently in talks for an upcoming screen adaptation of Henry IV & Henry V.

Joel Edgerton will adapt the story for the screen.

The film, directed by David Michod, will be available for streaming on Netflix, in addition to a theatrical release.

The film will shoot on location in the UK and Hungary, beginning late spring or early summer.

Chalamet started his acting career in short films before appearing in the television series Homeland. He made his feature film debut in Jason Reitman's drama Men, Women & Children (2014) and appeared in Christopher Nolan's Science fiction film Interstellar (2014).

In 2017, he gained wider recognition for his supporting roles in Greta Gerwig's directorial debut Lady Bird and Scott Cooper's Western Hostiles, and for his lead role in Luca Guadagnino's romance Call Me by Your Name. The latter earned him nominations for the Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and BAFTA Award for Best Actor. He is the third youngest nominee ever for the Academy Award for Best Actor and the youngest nominee since 1939.

On stage, Chalamet has starred in John Patrick Shanley's autobiographical play Prodigal Son, for which he was nominated for the Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance and won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play.





