Time's Running Out to Order Baayork Lee's THE ONE Dance Shoe, Created by Phil LaDuca

Baayork Lee is having a whirlwind week and BroadwayWorld is always happy to report on the legend, who just keeps adding feathers to her already overflowing hat of accomplishments. The big news, recently, is that LaDuca, the legendary maker of shoes for dancers, released THE ONE, created for Ms. Lee in honor of the iconic musical, A CHORUS LINE, and her part in keeping alive the legend of Michael Bennett and the extraordinary choreography and staging of the historic Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning musical.

But, if you want this shoe, you have only until the 28th of this month to order.

We spoke with Baayork this morning and she is having a dizzying week, but thrilled with everything that is going on, as COVID restrictions begin to ease and we see our business cautiously coming back to life. She just wrapped on a project that she is very excited about (directing) but cannot discuss until the upcoming first announcement, in a couple weeks.

And, tonight, for the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Gala, she is speaking about Ed Kleban's A CHORUS LINE papers, which were left to the library. It's a stellar list of participants that Baayork finds herself in the company of.

Baayork shared these photos with us, which include the diminutive Tony recipient sporting the Annie boot, named after Ann Reinking.

Baayork told us, "I am blown away that a LaDuca shoe is named after me. It's just something I never could have imagined and couldn't be more thrilled."

BroadwayWorld is proud to have LaDuca as a sponsor for the upcoming second season of Next On Stage: Dance Edition.