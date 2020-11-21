Tim Curry and Carol Burnett Talk ANNIE as the Musical Film Returns to Theaters This Weekend
The 1982 musical film will be shown on Sunday, November 22, 2020, Monday, November 23, 2020, Friday, November 27, 2020, and Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Carol Burnett and Tim Curry, who played Miss Hannigan and Rooster in the film, chatted with Forbes recently about how the film has stood the test of time.
"I think it was well cast and directed, it's a wonderful, timeless story and Aileen Quinn was the perfect Annie," said Burnett. "It's about love, it's exciting, it's a fairytale, and it's a little scary too, so it has it all. Plus, I think it comes across that we all had so much fun doing it."
Burnett talked about her on- and off-screen chemistry with Bernadette Peters, who played Lily St. Regis. Burnett and Peters were previously friends, as Peters was a frequent guest on The Carol Burnett Show.
The pair reflected on the song Easy Street, performed by Peters, Curry, and Burnett.
"I've never seen the finished version of that scene, but it was huge," Curry said. "I don't know if it exists or where it is. I remember there were 150 dancers. There were stunts. It was an astonishing number."
Curry doesn't think the world will ever see another movie quite like this one.
"Hollywood rarely makes a musical of this kind, and on this scale these days, and that's a shame," he said. "At the time, there was a lot of criticism about how much the movie cost. It would be a drop in the ocean these days."
Read the full interview on Forbes.
