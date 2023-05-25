Tilted Axes: SUNBURN Solstice Performance Celebrates New Music

This event is presented in partnership with NYC DOT Public Space Programming.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 1 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards
Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards Photo 2 See the Full List of 2023 Drama League Award Winners!
Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83 Photo 3 Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 4 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award

TILTED AXES: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars celebrates the Summer Solstice with music & movement in Cooper Square Plaza with a performance of their latest spectacle SUNBURN, a set of sonic structures comprised of polyrhythmic patterns, post-rock riffing, and contemplative drones.

They will move about the plaza and its environs as a procession and perform on-site in different formations on Wednesday, June 21, from 7:00-9:00pm as part of the city-wide festival Make Music New York.

This event is presented in partnership with NYC DOT Public Space Programming.

Tilted Axes is an orchestra of guitarists and percussionists led by composer and performer Patrick Grant since its premiere on the winter solstice 11 years ago. Flexible in number, the group performs original music untethered via portable mini-amps strapped over their shoulders. The project takes on aspects of spectacle informed by urban street band tradition, avant-garde theater, and ancient music. It takes music out into the world and seeks transformative situations meant to change the community conversation.

The group will perform original music and will feature new music from ensemble members as well as classic covers of Monteverdi, Glass, and Hendrix.

NEW MUSIC: This round of Tilted Axes Composer Creations are by John Halo (Three Speeds), Sarah Metivier Schadt (Sarah TBD), and Dmitri Shapira (Front Is Back).

Tilted Axes: SUNBURN- Electric Guitars: Gene Ardor, Angela Babin, Jessica Dankowitz, Ryan Due, Patrick Grant (director), Jason Goldstein, John Halo, Liz Hogg, Kevin Pfeiffer, Diego Renata, Dmitri Shapira, Kammy Yedor - Accordion: Dean Olsher - Electric Bass: Jeremy Nesse, Sarah Metivier Schadt, Jair-Rôhm Parker Wells - Percussion: John Ferrari, Roxan Jurkevich, Bileshia Sproling, Yuko Togami, Christopher Caines. Choreography: Christopher Caines - Media Producer: Jocelyn Gonzales

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is a project of Peppergreen Media and is powered by Vox Amplification courtesy of KORG USA. We thank our performance partners Make Music New York, Astor Place Hair Stylists and Alchemical Rehearsal Studios.

Tilted Axes Goes To Eleven! - Our 11th season is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of the Governor and the New York State Legislature., the ASCAP Plus+ Awards, the NYU Tisch School of the Arts Adjunct Development Fund, but mostly through the generous support of you the public.




Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

JELLYS LAST JAM And More Annouced For Pasadena Playhouse 2023-24 Season Photo
JELLY'S LAST JAM And More Annouced For Pasadena Playhouse 2023-24 Season

Pasadena Playhouse has announed its five mainstage productions for the 2023/2024 season, plus a new holiday tradition!

Listen: RAGTIME Symphonic Recording from Boston Pops Photo
Listen: RAGTIME Symphonic Recording from Boston Pops

Recorded on Sunday, May 21st The Boston Pops performed a symphonic version of Ragtime, prepared by the original creators Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens, and Stephen Flaherty, especially for the Pops.

Video: Santino Fontana Sings As Fast As I Can From THE VIOLET HOUR Photo
Video: Santino Fontana Sings 'As Fast As I Can' From THE VIOLET HOUR

Watch Santino Fontana sing 'As Fast As I Can' from The Violet Hour!

Erich Bergen, Mamie Gummer & More to Star in DIAL M FOR MURDER Photo
Erich Bergen, Mamie Gummer & More to Star in DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts' production of Dial “M” for Murder will star Mamie Gummer, Rosa Gilmore, Erich Bergen, Max Gordon Moore and Reg Rogers. Learn how to purchase tickets!


More Hot Stories For You

This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 5/25/2023This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 5/25/2023
Listen: Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renée Daniels, and Lead RAGTIME Symphonic Recording from Boston PopsListen: Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renée Daniels, and Lead RAGTIME Symphonic Recording from Boston Pops
Celebrate National Tap Dance Day With Our Favorite Broadway Tap Numbers!Celebrate National Tap Dance Day With Our Favorite Broadway Tap Numbers!
Video: Santino Fontana Sings 'As Fast As I Can' From THE VIOLET HOURVideo: Santino Fontana Sings 'As Fast As I Can' From THE VIOLET HOUR

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You