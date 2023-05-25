Tilted Axes: SUNBURN Solstice Performance Celebrates New Music

TILTED AXES: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars celebrates the Summer Solstice with music & movement in Cooper Square Plaza with a performance of their latest spectacle SUNBURN, a set of sonic structures comprised of polyrhythmic patterns, post-rock riffing, and contemplative drones.

They will move about the plaza and its environs as a procession and perform on-site in different formations on Wednesday, June 21, from 7:00-9:00pm as part of the city-wide festival Make Music New York.

This event is presented in partnership with NYC DOT Public Space Programming.

Tilted Axes is an orchestra of guitarists and percussionists led by composer and performer Patrick Grant since its premiere on the winter solstice 11 years ago. Flexible in number, the group performs original music untethered via portable mini-amps strapped over their shoulders. The project takes on aspects of spectacle informed by urban street band tradition, avant-garde theater, and ancient music. It takes music out into the world and seeks transformative situations meant to change the community conversation.

The group will perform original music and will feature new music from ensemble members as well as classic covers of Monteverdi, Glass, and Hendrix.

NEW MUSIC: This round of Tilted Axes Composer Creations are by John Halo (Three Speeds), Sarah Metivier Schadt (Sarah TBD), and Dmitri Shapira (Front Is Back).

Tilted Axes: SUNBURN- Electric Guitars: Gene Ardor, Angela Babin, Jessica Dankowitz, Ryan Due, Patrick Grant (director), Jason Goldstein, John Halo, Liz Hogg, Kevin Pfeiffer, Diego Renata, Dmitri Shapira, Kammy Yedor - Accordion: Dean Olsher - Electric Bass: Jeremy Nesse, Sarah Metivier Schadt, Jair-Rôhm Parker Wells - Percussion: John Ferrari, Roxan Jurkevich, Bileshia Sproling, Yuko Togami, Christopher Caines. Choreography: Christopher Caines - Media Producer: Jocelyn Gonzales

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is a project of Peppergreen Media and is powered by Vox Amplification courtesy of KORG USA. We thank our performance partners Make Music New York, Astor Place Hair Stylists and Alchemical Rehearsal Studios.

Tilted Axes Goes To Eleven! - Our 11th season is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of the Governor and the New York State Legislature., the ASCAP Plus+ Awards, the NYU Tisch School of the Arts Adjunct Development Fund, but mostly through the generous support of you the public.