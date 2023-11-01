Tickets to See THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical On Sale Now; 'Gift a Ticket' Program on Oprah's Favorite Things Holiday List

Starting today, tickets are now available on Fandango for The Color Purple, in theaters on Monday, December 25th. 

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Get ready to be swept away by the newly reimagined, decades-spanning tale of love, resilience, the bonds of sisterhood and the power of the human spirit. 

In the spirit of giving, Fandango is offering moviegoers the chance to “Gift a Ticket” to friends and family to see The Color Purple in theaters. To make things even better, Fandango’s “Gift a Ticket” offering was selected by the film’s producer Oprah Winfrey as one of Oprah’s 2023 Favorite Things Holiday Gifts List. 

For fans eager to get a sneak peek at the all-new film based on the novel and musical stage show, watch a featurette below! In this moving glimpse into the film, you'll hear from Winfrey, Director Blitz Bazawule and the brilliant cast members about their experience bringing this timeless narrative back to the big screen in a whole new way. 

But that's not all! In the recent Fandango 2023 Holiday Survey of nearly 2000 ticket buyers, The Color Purple was voted one of the most-anticipated Holiday movies fans were looking forward to seeing in theaters. 

Click Here to get your tickets for The Color Purple!

Watch the featurette for the upcoming film here:

About The Color Purple

Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience The Color Purple, a bold new take on the beloved classic directed by Blitz Bazawule, a multi-medium artist, with all-star producers Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones. A story of love and resilience, “The Color Purple” is a decades-spanning tale of one woman’s journey to independence. Celie faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.

The film stars Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson, SAG Award winner and Tony Award nominee Danielle Brooks, Tony nominee and Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo, Tony Award nominee Corey Hawkins, Oscar- and Grammy-winning artist H.E.R., Grammy nominee Halle Bailey, Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Grammy-winning artist Fantasia Barrino as Celie in her major motion picture debut.

The screenplay is by acclaimed playwright Marcus Gardley, based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, In Association with Domain Entertainment, An Amblin Entertainment Production, An OW Films Production, An SGS Pictures Production/A QJP Production, “The Color Purple.” It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in theaters in North America on December 25, 2023 and internationally beginning 18 January 2024.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures




