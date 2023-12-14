Tickets On Sale Now For Dael Orlandersmith's New York Premiere Of SPIRITUS / VIRGIL'S DANCE At Rattlestick Theater

Rattlestick Theater announces tickets are now on sale for Dael Orlandersmith's New York premiere of Spiritus / Virgil's Dance performances set to run February 1st Through March 9th. Tickets now available here.

Latin for breath, “Spiritus” is often used figuratively to mean spirit. In Dael Orlandersmith's solo piece SPIRITUS/VIRGIL'S DANCE, the word takes on a metaphorical meaning for a soul on a quest. In conversation with Dante's Divine Comedy, we meet Virgil in the middle of an ordinary life. With their father's passing, Virgil reframes death and finds the extraordinary they've been searching for.

SPIRITUS/VIRGIL'S DANCE is directed by Neel Keller and will begin performances on February 1, 2024. This show is being produced in partnership with Merrimack Repertory Theatre where it was originally commissioned, and this past summer premiered as part of The Contemporary American Theater Festival at Shepherdstown. Broadway World deemed the production “a special, human kind of satisfaction which we might not have realized we needed—but which we truly need nonetheless.”

Previews (February 1st - February 14th)

$35 General (plus $5 service fee)

$25 Student/Artist/Senior/Disabled (plus $5 service fee)

Shows (February 16th - March 9th)

$45 General (plus $5 service fee)

$35 Student/Artist/Senior/Disabled (plus $5 service fee)

Rattlestick Theater

224 Waverly Place

New York, NY 10014