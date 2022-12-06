Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets On Sale Now For A DOLL'S HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain

Previews begin Monday, February 13, 2023 ahead of a Thursday, March 9, 2023 opening night.

Dec. 06, 2022  

Tickets for the upcoming Broadway revival of A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain, are now on sale to the general public at www.adollshousebroadway.com. This strictly limited 16-week engagement will play Broadway's Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) with preview performances beginning Monday, February 13, 2023 ahead of a Thursday, March 9, 2023 opening night.

A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog will make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain will inhabit one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.

Additional casting and creative team for A Doll's House will be announced shortly. To sign up to receive the latest news about the production, please visit www.adollshousebway.com.

This spring, The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, will celebrate its 10th anniversary. The company has created some of the most thrilling theater of the last decade including 2013's Olivier Award-winning revival of Macbeth starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy and the landmark 2018 "Pinter at the Pinter" season, a celebration of the Nobel Prize-winning writer's work, which culminated in the critically lauded production of Betrayal starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox. The production transferred to Broadway and received four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Play and Best Director of a Play for Lloyd. Most recently, the company created their Olivier Award-winning production of Cyrano de Bergerac, which had a sold-out run last spring at BAM, and this summer's acclaimed production of The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke, which played the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End.

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of A Doll's House is produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Wessex Grove.




