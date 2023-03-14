Tickets Now on Sale for Lucas Hnath's A SIMULACRUM; New Opening Date Announced

Tickets are now on sale for Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere of A Simulacrum, written by Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Dana H.) with Steve Cuiffo, directed by Lucas Hnath.

A Simulacrum will begin performances on Thursday, March 25th, and will now open Wednesday, June 14th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 25th, 2023 Off-Broadway at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

Lucas is a playwright. Steve is a magician. Lucas asked Steve to show him some magic tricks. Steve did. And this is what happened. Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath directs this unique collaboration starring leading sleight of hand artist and illusion designer Steve Cuiffo.

A Simulacrum will feature scenic design by Louisa Thompson, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel.

Biographies:

LUCAS HNATH

(Co-Playwright & Director). Plays include Dana H.; Hillary and Clinton; The Thin Place; A Doll's House, Part 2; Red Speedo; The Christians; A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney; Isaac's Eye; and Death Tax. He has been produced on Broadway at the John Golden and Lyceum Theatres; Off-Broadway at The Vineyard, Playwrights Horizons, New York Theatre Workshop, Soho Rep, and Ensemble Studio Theatre. His plays have also been premiered at The Goodman, Humana Festival of New Plays, Victory Gardens, and South Coast Repertory. He is a New York Theatre Workshop Usual Suspect, a member of Ensemble Studio Theatre, and an alumnus of New Dramatists. Awards: Whiting Award, Guggenheim Fellowship, Kesselring Prize, Outer Critics Circle Award for Best New Play, Obie Award for Playwriting, Steinberg Playwright Award, Windham-Campbell Literary Prize, Lucille Lortel Award, and a Tony nomination for Best Play.

STEVE CUIFFO

(Co-Playwright) is a magician and theater maker who creates solo performance, as well as collaborative works with other artists, filmmakers, and theater companies. His work incorporates aspects of sleight of hand, misdirection, imitation, and reenactment to create unique performance, art, theater, and magic. Most recently he was the Illusion & Lip Sync Consultant for Lucas Hnath's Dana H. on Broadway, created Sleight Of Hand for the upcoming feature film of White Noise directed by Noah Baumbach, was the Magic Consultant for the new season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Other work includes: Illusion Design for Geoff Sobelle's Home and The Object Lesson; Magic for Thaddeus Phillips' Zoo Motel; Magic Director for David Blaine: Live; an associate with the Wooster Group theater company; and co-founder of Secret Arts.

ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY

(Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director). At Atlantic, our aim is singular-to empower simple and honest storytelling that fosters greater understanding of our shared world. We are a family of artists dedicated to exploring essential truths onstage, be it a show at Atlantic Theater Company or a class at Atlantic Acting School. As a producer, presenter, and educator of theater, we are driven by the belief that theater can challenge and transform our ways of thinking and urge us to reflect on our role in society. From our Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning productions to our community-based education programs, we are committed to uncovering and celebrating the stories of our varied human existence. Founded as an ensemble of impassioned artists in 1985, Atlantic Theater Company has grown into a powerhouse Off-Broadway company. We challenge, inspire, and awaken audiences with truthful storytelling presented across our two venues, the Linda Gross Theater and the intimate Stage 2 black-box. As a producer of compelling new works, we are committed to championing the stories from new and established artists alike, amplifying the voices of emerging playwrights through our deeply collaborative programs and initiatives. We have produced more than 200 plays and musicals including Tony Award-winning productions of The Band's Visit (David Yazbek, Itamar Moses), Spring Awakening (Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik), and The Beauty Queen of Leenane (Martin McDonagh); Pulitzer Prize recipient Between Riverside and Crazy (Stephen Adly Guirgis); New York Drama Critics' Circle winners for Best New Play The Night Alive (Conor McPherson) and Best Foreign Play Hangmen (Martin McDonagh); Obie Award winners for Best New American Play Guards at the Taj and Describe the Night (Rajiv Joseph); Obie Award Special Citation recipient Skeleton Crew (Dominique Morisseau); Outer Critics Circle John Gassner Award and Lucille Lortel Award winner English (Sanaz Toossi); and New York Drama Critics' Circle, Drama Desk Award, and Lucille Lortel Award winner for Best New Musical Kimberly Akimbo (David Lindsay-Abaire, Jeanine Tesori).

Schedule:

Tuesday through Sunday at 7:30pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2:30pm

Wednesday matinee performance at 2:30pm on 6/7, 6/21.

No Saturday matinee performance on 5/27,

No Sunday evening performance on 6/11, 6/25.