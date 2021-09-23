Thursday Morning Poets Will Host a Virtual Reading at 100 Thousand Poets For Change Online Global Event

Following their debut in-person appearance at this year's New York City Poetry Festival on Governors Island, the multicultural all-female Thursday Morning Poets (TMP) collective will raise their voices virtually on Friday. September 24. 2021 @ 6:00pm (EST) for social change as part of the 10th annual global demonstration led by 100 Thousand Poets for Change (100tpc.org) joining poets, musicians, and artists worldwide, from many languages, cultures, geographical regions, ethnicities, creeds, beliefs, and religious affiliation, in the call for lasting social, political, & environmental change.

Thursday Morning Poets-who represent NYC's broad cultural and ethnic diversity -go global, drawing on their unique lived experiences in reading of their original works of poetry in-concert with thousands of other poets from around the world to support peace, justice, and sustainability. TMP first met in an on-line prompt-based poetry workshop led by Queens Poet Laureate and Academy of American Poets Fellow Maria Lisella, in January 2021.

Free. Advance online registration requested: https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2021/09/24/1000-poets-change

For additional information, contact Julie Forgione: forgmac@yahoo.com / 917-749-1963