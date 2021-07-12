Thursday Morning Poets To Debut at 2021 New York City Poetry Festival

Strangers before the pandemic, Thursday Morning Poets first met at a Queens Public Library virtual workshop led by Queens Poet Laureate Maria Lisella, whose prompt-based workshop inspired them to continue on their own, forming TMP.

Meeting each other in-person for the first time in this, their debut public appearance, these 10 women of TMP whose faces reflect NYC's of poetic styles, lifting their voices as first-time poets or as award-winning poets to tell stories of women's lived experiences. The 10 women readers include educators, mothers, journalists, a yoga instructor, & a 19-year-old Ukrainian student: Ana Denysenko, Beth Evans, Isabella Calisi-Wagner, Judy Trupin, Julie Forgione, Luvon Roberson, Megha Sood, Melva C. Lewis, Nicollette Barsamian. Maria Lisella, American Academy of Poets Fellow, to introduce readers. TMP photos/bios: yurl.com/tmpoets

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, NYCPoFest unites the vast & diverse New York City poetry community on the idyllic Governors Island. NYCPoFest electrifies arts & literature & brings poetry to new light in the public eye. This year's headliners will include: Ariana Reines, Deborah Landau, Kaveh Akbar, and Terrance Hayes. https://www.newyorkcitypoetryfestival.com/

WHEN: Saturday, July 24, 2021 @2:30pm.Free admission. Rain or shine, show goes on.

WHERE: Algonquin Stage, Governors Island

Governors Island is accessible by three ferries:

1.Governors Island Ferry - Manhattan

2. Governors Island Ferry - Brooklyn

3. NYC Ferry - East River

Ferry info: https://www.govisland.com/plan-your-visit/ferr