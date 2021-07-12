Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jul. 12, 2021  
Thursday Morning Poets To Debut at 2021 New York City Poetry Festival

Strangers before the pandemic, Thursday Morning Poets first met at a Queens Public Library virtual workshop led by Queens Poet Laureate Maria Lisella, whose prompt-based workshop inspired them to continue on their own, forming TMP.

Meeting each other in-person for the first time in this, their debut public appearance, these 10 women of TMP whose faces reflect NYC's of poetic styles, lifting their voices as first-time poets or as award-winning poets to tell stories of women's lived experiences. The 10 women readers include educators, mothers, journalists, a yoga instructor, & a 19-year-old Ukrainian student: Ana Denysenko, Beth Evans, Isabella Calisi-Wagner, Judy Trupin, Julie Forgione, Luvon Roberson, Megha Sood, Melva C. Lewis, Nicollette Barsamian. Maria Lisella, American Academy of Poets Fellow, to introduce readers. TMP photos/bios: yurl.com/tmpoets

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, NYCPoFest unites the vast & diverse New York City poetry community on the idyllic Governors Island. NYCPoFest electrifies arts & literature & brings poetry to new light in the public eye. This year's headliners will include: Ariana Reines, Deborah Landau, Kaveh Akbar, and Terrance Hayes. https://www.newyorkcitypoetryfestival.com/

WHEN: Saturday, July 24, 2021 @2:30pm.Free admission. Rain or shine, show goes on.

WHERE: Algonquin Stage, Governors Island

Governors Island is accessible by three ferries:

1.Governors Island Ferry - Manhattan

2. Governors Island Ferry - Brooklyn

3. NYC Ferry - East River

Ferry info: https://www.govisland.com/plan-your-visit/ferr


