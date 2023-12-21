This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 12/21/2023

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 12/21/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Costume Manager

Job Title: Costume Manager Reporting Relationship: Production Manager Supervises: Stitchers, Wardrobe, Wigs and Makeup Job Classification: Full Time with Benefits Benefits Offered: Paid time off (Vacation & Sick), Health/Dental/Vision insurance, Life Insurance, Retirement benefit account & Employee discounts. Arizona Broadway Theatre is seeking a full-time, hands-on, Costume Manager who will be responsible for the leadership, coordination, and planning of the day-to-day operations of the... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-Time House Manager

Now in its 41st Season, The Vineyard Theatre is a non-profit Off-Broadway theatre committed to creating an artistic home for daring and diverse artists, to nurturing their unique voices, and to engage our audiences and community in dialogue by producing work that pushes the boundaries of what theatre can be and do. The Vineyard reaches over 20,000 audience members a year, and education programs serve over 500 NYC public high school students across all five boroughs. The Vineyard is the recipient... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Representative

Audience Services Representative Now in its 41st Season, The Vineyard is a non-profit Off-Broadway theatre committed to creating an artistic home for daring and diverse artists, to nurturing their unique voices, and to engage our audiences and community in dialogue by producing work that pushes the boundaries of what theatre can be and do. The Vineyard reaches over 20,000 audience members a year, and education programs serve over 500 NYC public high school students across all five boroughs. ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Upper School Technical Director/Theater Tech Teacher: Leave Replacement

Berkeley Carroll is a Pre-K through grade 12 college preparatory school of 1000 students located in the Park Slope section of New York City. Our vibrant intellectual community draws students from all over the city, admission to the school is competitive, and both our parents and students value achievement and community. The Berkeley Carroll School seeks a Technical Director and Theater Tech Educator to teach full time from on or about December 11th, 2023-March 15, 2024. Please note Berkeley C... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant / Personal Assistant (Work From Home)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant / Personal Assistant (Work From Home)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Production Positions - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre

Looking for collaborative and experienced professionals to work for the Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre's 2024 season. Positions are available in Lighting, Sound, Costuming, and Carpentry. These contracts range from 3 to 12 weeks, beginning on-site in June and concluding in August of 2024. The Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre is committed to a nondiscriminatory approach to casting, employment, and volunteer opportunities. We strive to create art and to have a workplace where everyone feels safe, va... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Manager

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. Reporting to the Assistant Controller, this position supervises a staff of four and plays a key... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Associate

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Finance Associate. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured re... (more)

Internships - Crew : MTC Spring Internship

The MTC Spring Internship allows individuals to learn what goes on behind the scenes of a professional theatre, take part in the running of two MainStage productions, and make new connections they can’t make anywhere else. Throughout the entirety of the internship, your point person will be MTC’s Administrative Manager who will schedule you to work in the different areas of a non-profit, professional theatre. The internship is split into three parts: administration, box office, and production. T... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Power of Love

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Individual Giving

Two River Theater (TRT) seeks a focus and energetic Associate Director of Individual Giving, with sophisticated interpersonal skills, to join the Fundraising team. This position will support work to identify, cultivate, solicit, and steward individual donors for TRT with a focus on strategies to attract new mid-level prospects and to upgrade current donors’ level of support. In addition, they will manage annual fund campaigns. Experience in development for an arts organ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director - Seasonal

START DATE: January 2, 2024 TERM: 2-5 Months (through March 3, 2024 or June 2, 2024*) * possible extension available HOUSING: May be provided. Applicants need not be local to NY or CT, to apply PRODUCTION RESPONSIBILITIES (including, but not limited to): Supervise and manage the build, hang, and install procedures and processes for all technical departments and serve as the technical liaison between technical/design personnel and management. Coordinate with and oversee department head... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Assistant

Two River Theater (TRT) seeks an organized, detail-oriented and motivated Development Assistant to join the Fundraising team. This position will support all administrative fundraising operations, and internal and external communications, in addition to research. The role will work closely with the Director of Development, and will also collaborate with the Marketing, Artistic, Education and Administration Departments. POSITION HIGHLIGHTS: • Perform all work in a manner that is consistent wit... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of CT Local Auditions for KINKY BOOTS

We, ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut, are pleased to announce our local auditions for our upcoming production of KINKY BOOTS. We are especially interested in local talent for this specific call (since several tracks will be cast with local talent). This is open to both NON AEA and AEA members. Again, the important thing about this specific audition day is that we are seeking to see local actors only. We ask that you only attend the local auditions if you are in fact a local musical... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultu... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Garden Theatre Announces Auditions for ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

About Always, Patsy Cline – Musical – Director Katrina Ploof Rehearsals: April 8 – April 25, 2024 / Performances: April 26 – May 19, 2024 (performances will be Thursdays thru Sundays with three scheduled Wednesday matinees) Always, Patsy Cline is a musical based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961. The musical play, complete with down home country humor, and true emotion includes many of Pat... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Winter 2024 OSHA 30 Classes for the Entertainment Industry: OSHA 30 General Industry - February/ March 2024

Winter Virtual OSHA 30 Classes for the Entertainment Industry

Start 2024 off right with Risky Business Resource's OSHA 30 Classes for the Entertainment Industry.

If you're looking for an industry-specific course to meet the latest state and local OSHA 30 requirements including the CA Assembly Bill 1775 and NYC's SST OSHA 30 requirements, join us for our OSHA 30 for General Industry course.

Our live OSHA 30 video conference classes ar... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Mean Girls National Tour - Production Stage Manager

Mean Girls Touring LLC is seeking a Non-Equity Production Stage Manager for their Bus & Truck touring production of Mean Girls. The Production Stage Manager manages and maintains the creative aspects of the show and is an integral part of the road management team for the bus and truck tour. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Maintains the artistic integrity of the production according to the director’s vision. • Manages rehearsal process both pre- and post-opening and main... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant / Personal Assistant

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions for West Side Story at Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield, Ohio

West Side Story The Renaissance Theatre is seeking actors/singers for their production of West Side Story. All ethnicities encouraged to submit. Performance Dates Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 2:30 PM Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 2:30 PM Rehearsal/Performance Dates: Rehearsals begin: January 22, 2024 Performances: March 2 and 9 at 7:30PM, March 3 and 10 at 2:30PM Venue: Renaissance Theatre, 138 Park Avenue West, M... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Audio Engineer/ FOH Board Operator

Position: Audio Engineer/ FOH Board Operator

Reports to: Director of Production

Type of Employment: Independent Contractor

FLSA Status: Exempt from Overtime

Position Summary:

American Stage seeks an Audio Engineer/ FOH Board Operator for the upcoming production of Beauty and the Beast. An ideal candidate is energetic and motivat... (more)