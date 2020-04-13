This Past Weekend's Most Streamed Shows on BroadwayHD!



Kinky Boots is back to number one on the top 10 most streamed shows on BroadwayHD. Jesus Christ Superstar also made the list this Easter weekend as a recently added show. See the full list below!

BroadwayHD is the premiere streaming service for theater lovers everywhere! With all your favorite shows available anytime. Looking for more info on BroadwayHD, click here



10. Jesus Christ Superstar

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock classic Jesus Christ Superstar returns to its roots with this sensational performance filmed in the UK during the Live Arena Tour. An incredible cast including Tim Minchin as Judas Iscariot, Melanie Chisholm as Mary Magdalene, Chris Moyles as King Herod and Ben Forster as Jesus Christ, perform hit songs including "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane," "Heaven on Their Minds," "Everything's Alright," "King Herod's Song" and "Superstar" in an exciting and contemporary interpretation.

9. Phantom of the Opera

In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Cameron Mackintosh produced a unique, spectacular staging of the musical on a scale which had never been seen before. Inspired by the original staging by Hal Prince and Gillian Lynne, this lavish, fully-staged production set in the sumptuous Victorian splendour of London's legendary Royal Albert Hall features a cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some very special guest appearances.





8. 42nd Street

Young Peggy Sawyer is fresh off the bus from small-town America and just another face in the chorus line on Broadway's newest show. But when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy might just have the shot at stardom she's always dreamed of.

7. Miss Saigon

The spectacular, sell-out 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of this acclaimed new production of the global stage sensation was described as "the most thrilling, soaring and emotionally stirring musical with magnificent performances" by the Daily Telegraph and "the greatest musical of all time" by the Daily Mail.

6. She Loves Me

She Loves Me follows Amalia and Georg, two parfumerie clerks who aren't quite the best of friends. Constantly bumping heads while on the job, the sparring coworkers can't seem to find common ground. But little do they know the anonymous pen pals they have both been falling for happen to be each other! Will love continue to blossom once their identities are finally revealed?





5. Peter Pan

The Tony-Nominated Broadway revival of Peter Pan starring The Tony-Nominated Broadway revival of Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby tells the classic tale of the young boy who refuses to grow up. When Peter Pan meets the Darling children, he takes them on an adventure to Neverland, where they learn to fly, defeat the evil Captain Hook, and are changed forever.

4. Pippin

Winner of 5 Tony Awards, Pippin is a Broadway musical that is not only a contemporary classic but also the play that made director choreographer Bob Fosse a famous name long before Cabaret and All That Jazz. Using the medieval legend of Charlemagne's son, Pippin, heir apparent to the Holy Roman Empire, the musical pageant called Pippin is a parable about a young man's search for meaning and truth.

3. Falsettos

Nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon-to-be-bar-mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door.

2. Disney Broadway Hits

Experience the Disney on Broadway songs you know and love in a whole new way from the comfort of your home! Disney Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall is now available On-Demand!

1. Kinky Boots

Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen.

