They're So in Love! Meet the Cast of KISS ME, KATE- Now in Previews!

Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of the musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate, starring Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara, begins preview performances today and will open officially on Thursday, March 14, 2019. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th St).

Roundabout welcomes back a longtime friend of the theater, Tony winner Kelli O'Harawho was nominated for her role in the 2006 revival of The Pajama Game opposite Harry Connick, Jr. In 2016, O'Hara participated in a sold-out benefit concert reading of Kiss Me, Kate also directed by Scott Ellis.

In the constellation of musical comedy masterpieces, Kiss Me, Kate shines as perhaps Broadway's most sparkling achievement. This is the winner of the first-ever Tony Award for Best Musical, alive with onstage romance, backstage passion, comedy high and low, a hilarious dash of Shakespeare's Shrew, and the songwriting genius of Cole Porter at his stylish, sexy, sophisticated best, including "Too Darn Hot," "So In Love" and "Always True To You In My Fashion." Once again, Roundabout catapults you to musical comedy heaven, with a brand-new Kiss Me, Kate.

Get to know the cast below as they begin Broadway performances!

Kelli O'Hara (Kate/Lilli Vanessi): Tony Award winner, Emmy and 2 time- Grammy nominated actress and singer, Kelli's selected Broadway/West End credits include RTC's Sondheim's Follies and The Pajama Game as well as The King and I, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work if You Can Get It, South Pacific, and The Light in the Piazza for which she received six Tony Award nominations. Metropolitan Opera: Così fan tutte and The Merry Widow. International concerts span from Carnegie Hall to Tokyo. Selected TV/Film: "The Accidental Wolf," "13 Reasons Why," Sex & The City 2, "Masters of Sex" and "The Good Fight." In addition to numerous cast albums she has two solo albums, "Always" and "Wonder in the World." Upcoming: Netflix's All the Bright Places.

Will Chase (Petruchio/Fred Graham): Critically acclaimed, Tony Award Nominated actor and singer Will Chase is currently filming the remake of the feature After The Wedding. He most recently appeared on HBO's "Sharp Objects", FX's "American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace", Netflix's "Stranger Things" and HBO's "The Deuce", and starred in the ABC drama "Time After Time".

Corbin Bleu (Lucentio/Bill Calhoun): comes from an extensive background in film, television and theatre. He is probably best known for playing Chad Danforth in Disney's Emmy Award-winning "High School Musical" franchise. Corbin was most recently seen on Broadway as Ted Hanover in Roundabout Theatre Company's Tony-nominated production of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn. His performance in Holiday Inn won Bleu the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show. Additional Broadway credits include: Godspell (Jesus) and In the Heights (Usnavi).

John Pankow (Gangster - First Man): Broadway: Twelve Angry Men, Cymbeline, Serious Money, The Iceman Cometh, Amadeus. Off-Broadway: The True, Much Ado About Nothing; Dada Woof Papa Hot; Why Torture is Wrong, and the People Who Love Them; Natural Affection; Medieval Play; The Taming of the Shrew; The Tempest; Equivocation; The Slab Boys; Cloud 9; North Shore Fish; Italian American Reconciliation; Aristocrats; Measure for Measure; Forty-Deuce; Henry V; Two Gentlemen of Verona. Film: Morning Glory, Putzel, Mortal Thoughts, To Live and Die in L.A., Married Young. TV: "Episodes," "Mad About You," "The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd," "Madam Secretary."

Terence Archie (Harrison Howell): is a native of Detroit, Michigan and graduate of the North Carolina School of the Arts. He resides in New York City playing numerous roles on and off-Broadway and regional theatre. He most notably originated the role of Apollo Creed on Broadway as well as the German translated production (Rocky Das Musical) in Hamburg, Germany at Operettenhaus. Other credits include Broadway: Ragtime. Off-Broadway: The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (Second Stage), 1776 (City Center). Solo shows: The Peanut Prince, Frederick Douglas Free, At The Pole. Regional: the world premiere of Robert Askins' new play The Squirrels at La Jolla, All The Way, The Twelve(DCPA) Twelfth Night (Old Globe), Two Gentlemen of Verona, Tamburlaine The Great, Edward II (STC), Arabian Nights(Berkeley Rep/Arena Theatre). Recent TV credits include "The Mysteries of Laura," "Manhattan Love Story," "Madam Secretary," "The Blacklist" and "Blindspot."

Mel Johnson, Jr. (Harry Trevor/Baptista): Broadway: Jekyll and Hyde, Hot Feet, The Lion King, Big Deal, The Rink, Eubie!, On The Twentieth Century. Off-Broadway: Road Show, Road to Damascus, Venus, Spell #7 (The Public Theatre); Two Gentleman of Verona/The Musical (Shakespeare in the Park); Boys From Syracuse (Encores!); Rap Master Ronnie (Top of the Gate); Hamlet (Roundabout); Do Lord Remember Me (American Place Theater). National Tours: Frederick Douglass/In The Shadow Of Slavery, Jelly's Last Jam, All Over Town. Regional: Rep Theatre of St Louis, CenterStage Baltimore, Huntington Theatre Co, Hartford Theatre Works, Mark Taper Forum, Hartford Stage, Actors Theatre of Louisville, ACT Seattle, Crossroads Theater Film: Total Recall, Hideous, American Blue Note, Intimate Strangers, In The Shadow Of The Cobra. TV: "The Blacklist," "Jessica Jones," "On the Air" (series regular), "The Practice," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air," "Liberty" (mini-series) among others.

James T. Lane (Paul): From Philadelphia. Broadway: King Kong, The Scottsboro Boys, Chicago and A Chorus Line (Richie). West End: The Scottsboro Boys (Ozie/Ruby), A Chorus Line - Revival (London Palladium Theatre). National Tour: Jersey Boys, Cinderella, Fame the Musical. Regional Theatre: Kiss Me, Kate (Old Globe), Once on This Island, The Wiz. Soloist: Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops, Ottawa Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony and many more. James works in NYC and all around the country teaching Master classes in music Theatre Dance. Instagram: @jamestlane

Stephanie Styles (Lois Lane/Bianca): recently wrapped the Annapurna Pictures film Booksmart directed by Olivia Wilde, and the Blackpills/Anonymous Content series "Bonding." Her New York Theatre credits include starring opposite Jonathan Groff in The Bobby Darin Story, The Rose in New York City Opera's The Little Prince, and originating the role of Suz in Roundabout Theatre Company's Kingdom Come. Stephanie played the role of Princess Ann in the pre-Broadway production of Roman Holiday and starred as Katherine in the first national tour of Disney's Newsies. Other Film/TV credits include The Submarine Kid and "Glimpse." Stephanie has performed in concerts at The Kennedy Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, and Jazz at Lincoln Center. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Stephanie has a BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Michigan.

Adrienne Walker (Hattie): comes directly from Disney's The Lion King as "Nala" and is grateful to join this talented company. A native of Jonesboro, Georgia, Adrienne is a proud graduate of Spelman College. Favorite regional and touring credits: Porgy & Bess, Iphigenia in Aulis, Agamemnon (Court); The Color Purple (Jeff nomination, Mercury); Sondheim on Sondheim (Porchlight); Brooklyn the Musical (Towle); Dirty Dancing: The Classical Story on Stage. Adrienne voices Peanut on the YouTube animated series "McTucky Fried High." Many thanks to my family, my husband Austin, and Dawn & Kieran at Gray Talent Group. Matthew 17:20 IG: @asongisinmyheart

Lance Coadie Williams (Gangster - Second Man): credits include Sweat on Broadway and at The Public Theatre; War and Shows for Days at Lincoln Center; and received an Obie Award for BootyCandy at Playwright's Horizons. His regional theatre credits include Sucker Punch, Marcus: or The Secret of Sweet at The Studio Theatre; The Convert at The Wilma Theatre; Fences, The Children's Hour, My Children! My Africa, Blues for an Alabama Sky at Everyman Theatre; Love's Fire and Shoot the Piano Player at The Berkshire Theatre Festival; The Oedipus Plays with The Shakespeare Theatre (Athens, Greece) and the title role of Hamlet with The Baltimore Shakespeare Festival. His television credits include "The Wire," "Elementary," "High Maintenance" and "The Good Fight." Lance received a Bachelors of Fine Arts from Purchase College Conservatory of Theatre Arts and Film and is graduate of The Baltimore School for The Arts.

Darius Barnes (Ensemble): Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Mr. Beauregard u/s), Memphis (Gator u/s), Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Rogers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Sweet Charity (Off-Broadway).

Preston Truman Boyd (Ensemble, u/s Fred, First Man, Second Man): Broadway: The Play That Goes Wrong (Robert Grove), Sunset Boulevard (Artie Green), She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century, Bullets Over Broadway, Big Fish. Nat'l Tour: Jersey Boys (Bob Gaudio), Young Frankenstein (The Monster). TV/Film: Going in Style, "Alex, Inc." Love to the Fam, BRSGage and my Sydney.

Will Burton (Ensemble, u/s Bill): Roundabout: Holiday Inn. Other Broadway: Hello, Dolly! (Ambrose Kemper), An American in Paris. Regional highlights: Paper Mill (South Pacific), Goodspeed (Fiddler on the Roof, Hello, Dolly!), Arena Stage (The Music Man, My Fair Lady), The Muny.

Derrick Cobey (Ensemble, u/s Harrison, Baptista): originated the role of Andy Wright in Kander and Ebb's The Scottsboro Boys on Broadway. Off-Broadway: The Tin Pan Alley Rag (Roundabout), The Scottsboro Boys (Vineyard Theater); I Am Harvey Milk and Ragtime (Lincoln Center); National tours: Rent, Forever Swing. Regional: Ragtime (Bristol Riverside Theatre, Barrymore nomination); Caroline, or Change (Mercury Theatre Company); Jesus Christ Superstar (Bristol Riverside Theatre); Crowns (Virginia Stage Company, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma); A Little Night Music (Arden Theatre); The Civil War (The Eagle Theatre); The Scottsboro Boys (The Guthrie/Philadelphia Theatre Company); Big River, Ragtime(Lyric of Oklahoma); Hunchback of Norte Dame, Into the Woods, Little Shop of Horrors, and Macbeth (Great Lakes/ Idaho Shakespeare Festival); Abyssinia, Jesus Christ Superstar (North Shore); Abyssinia (Goodspeed); Ragtime (Paper Mill); Hair (Hangar Theater); Side Show (Cleveland Playhouse); The Buddy Holly Story (Westchester Broadway); Pacific Overtures (Arden Theatre); I Am Harvey Milk (Strathmore); numerous shows at Sacramento Music Circus; concerts and workshops of Andrew Lippa's A Little Princess and Adam Guettel's Millions. In 2015 he received a Barrymore Award for his work in Parade at The Arden Theatre.

Jesmille Darbouze (Ensemble, u/s Hattie): is a Carnegie Mellon-trained actress who recently shot the Refinery29 pilot "Puffy" and has appeared on television series such as Marvel's "Jessica Jones" on Netflix and "The Mysteries of Laura" on NBC. She had a supporting role in the feature film No Pay, Nudity opposite Nathan Lane. She previously starred in the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's production of Love's Labour's Lost and also earned great reviews for her turn in the Denver Theater Center's production of The Unsinkable Molly Brown (directed by Kathleen Marshall).

Rick Faugno (Ensemble): was awarded 'Best Singer' for Frankie Valli, in the original Las Vegas company of Jersey Boys; he received a Fred Astaire Award for his performance as a Porter, in On the Twentieth Century (Broadway); and he won the Best Performance award, at the Orlando Film Festival, for the role of 'Alexander', in the film Virgin Alexander. He was recently nominated for an IRNE award, for Eddie Ryan, in Funny Girl, at North Shore Music Theater. Rick performs his one man shows across the country and on cruise ships. TV: Tonys, "America's Got Talent," "The Newsroom," "The Following," "Conan O'Brien."

Haley Fish (Ensemble): is a recent graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts ('17). Broadway: Cats (Rumpelteazer), Hello, Dolly! (Swing). Awards: Dance Masters Miss Dance of America (2012). haleycfish.com @oh_hayfish

Tanya Haglund (Ensemble): is excited to be making her Roundabout debut! Broadway: Head Over Heels. Tour: Chicago(Go-to-Hell Kitty). She discovered her love of theater at the Muny in shows such as My Fair Lady and Susan Stroman's Oklahoma! Other credits include Arizona Opera's Die Fledermaus, Park Avenue Armory (choreography by Larry Keigwin), Alabama Shakespeare, and Carolina Ballet. She's a proud Arizona Wildcat with a BFA in Dance. Thanks to God, my incredible parents, and Sofia at CESD. All the love to my husband, Lars. @tanyahaglund

Erica Mansfield (Ensemble): is thrilled to be back with Roundabout! On Broadway she was recently seen in the Tony Award-winning company of Bandstand where she understudied the role of June Adams. Over the years you would have also seen her in the Broadway companies of Finding Neverland (understudy Mary Barrie), On the Town(understudy for Claire De Loone) with Misty Copeland, Roundabout's On the Twentieth Century with Kristin Chenoweth, Evita starring Ricky Martin, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (understudy Miss Jones) with Daniel Radcliff, Pippin (understudy Fastrada), the Broadway and in the National Touring Companies of Mamma Mia(understudy Sophie) and across the country, regionally and internationally in A Chorus Line (Cassie). She has appeared on the Tony Awards, Kennedy Center Honors and Jimmy Fallon and she is a lifestyle contributor for the TV show "The Hub Today" for NBC Boston. This year Erica had the joy of playing Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia at The North Shore Music Theatre and Theatre By the Sea and she performed in the world premiere of The Sting with Harry Connick Jr. ericamansfield.com

Marissa McGowan (Ensemble, u/s Lilli Vannesi): Broadway: A Little Night Music, Les Misérables and Bonnie & Clyde. National Tour: Les Misérables. Favorite regional credits: Robber Bridegroom (Roundabout), Human Error (Denver Center), Chess (Kennedy Center), Nutty Professor (TPAC, directed by Jerry Lewis), Guinevere in Camelot (Goodspeed), Petra in A Little Night Music (A.C.T.). TV: "Major Crimes," "Odd Mom Out." Extensive Symphony work. BFA Syracuse University.

Sarah Meahl (Swing): Broadway: Hello, Dolly!, Paramour. Off-Broadway: Standard Time (The Duke), The Golden Apple (Encores!). Regional: Papermill Playhouse, La Jolla Playhouse, TUTS, TOTS, The MUNY, KC Starlight, The Old Globe, D.C. Shakespeare and Walnut Street Theatre. TV/Film: Disney, Haunting Evidence, Isn't It Romantic Point Park Grad. sarahmeahl.com @happymeahl

Justin Prescott (Ensemble, u/s Paul): Houston, TX native, SUNY Purchase cum laude graduate. Broadway: Head OverHeels, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,Paramour, Gigi, After Midnight, Motown,Fela! New York: Hey, Look Me Over!;American Dance Machine. Tour: Memphis (first national), The Scottsboro Boys (Ahmanson Theatre). TV: "Pose," "Best Time Ever" with Neil Patrick Harris and NBC's "Smash." @justprezcott

Christine Cornish Smith (Ensemble, u/s Lois): Broadway: Bombalurina in CATS (Chita Rivera Award nominee, OBC), My Fair Lady (OBC, Lincoln Center). National Tour: Joseph... Dreamcoat. Regional: Laurey in Oklahoma! (MUNY), Sheila in A Chorus Line (Riverside), Guys and Dolls (Goodspeed Opera). Concerts: Crazy For You (Manhattan Concert Productions), Lab/readings: Crazy For You, Bandstand. Guest Artist with Phoenix Symphony, Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Niagra Symphony Orchestra. christinecornishsmith.com @christinecornish

Sherisse Springer (Ensemble): is a proud Canadian from Toronto, and LDC artist. Toronto credits include Hairspray (Film), Bojangles with Gregory Hines (Film) and Toronto companies of Mamma Mia and We Will Rock You. In Vegas, she performed in Cirque du Soleil. LA credits include VMA's, Academy Awards, and Chicago at the Hollywood Bowl, which led to the National Tour. NYC credits include "America's Got Talent," West Side Story (Carnegie Hall), The Tony Awards, "The Wiz Live!," Thoroughly Modern Millie (Goodspeed) and The Sting (Papermill).

Sam Strasfeld (Ensemble): Roundabout debut! Broadway/NY: Carousel, Miss Saigon, An American in Paris, Annie, Scandalous, Mary Poppins, Most Happy Fella (ENCORES!). Other: Follies (Kennedy Center/Ahmanson Theatre), Jersey Boys (National Tour), Peggy Sue Got Married (London's West End). Love and thanks to Mom, Dad, Gaby, Renée, Julien, and The Talent House. @samstrasfeld Sam is also ridiculously into fitness and can be found on his days off at the Enchanted Clubhouse of Glory and Dreams, aka, Mark Fisher Fitness. @samstrasfeld

Travis Waldschmidt (Swing): Broadway credits include Hello, Dolly!, Groundhog Day,Matilda, and Wicked. Other NYC Credits include, Carnegie Hall and The Metropolitan Opera's La Traviata. National Tours: 9 to 5, High School Musical, and West Side Story. Tv/Film: Frances Ha, 71st Annual Tony Awards, andMacy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Cover Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

