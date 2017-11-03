They Said Yes! Celebrating the Art of the Broadway Marriage Proposal

Broadway is a place that has housed some of the greatest love stories of ever told. Whether it is joining two young star-crossed lovers of the Shakespearean era or two queer East Village radical artists in Rent. the extent of Broadway's love affair with love knows no bounds.

It was only a matter of time, however, before all that romance jumped off the stage, into the audience (and then back on stage again). In recent years the trend of onstage proposals at some of Broadway's biggest shows has become all the rage with ladies and gents getting down on one knee in front of sold-out crowds to ask for the hand of their loved ones.

Just this week, a young couple agreed to tie the knot onstage at Broadway's most romantic show, Waitress. So, we decided to roundup some of recent history's most stunning onstage proposals.

Whether its two fans in love or the product of a backstage showmance, if you think proposing is high stakes one-on-one, wait until you see it done in front of a packed house. So, grab some tissues and prepare for cuteness with these fabulous Broadway proposals.

