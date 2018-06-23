They Got the Beat! Meet the Cast of HEAD OVER HEELS- Now in Previews!

Click Here for More Articles on HEAD OVER HEELS

An inspired mash-up of posh and punk, Head Over Heels is an unpredictable, Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle's prophecy of doom. In order to save their beloved kingdom, the family embarks on an extravagant journey wrought with mistaken identities, jealous lovers, sexual awakening, scandal and self-discovery, where everything (and everyone) is not quite what it seems.

The principal cast of Head Over Heels features Andrew Durand (Spring Awakening), Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day), Jeremy Kushnier (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Bonnie Milligan(Kinky Boots tour; Broadway debut), Peppermint ("RuPaul's Drag Race"; Broadway debut; the first trans-woman actress to create a principal role on Broadway), Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, original cast), Alexandra Socha (Spring Awakening) and Rachel York(Disaster!).

The Head Over Heels ensemble is Amber Ardolino (Hamilton), Sharon Catherine Brown(Dreamgirls), Yurel Echezarreta (Aladdin), Lisa Finegold (Rock of Ages), Brian Flores(Pippin tour; Broadway debut), Ari Groover (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Tanya Haglund(Chicago tour; Broadway debut), Arica Jackson (Waitress tour; Broadway debut), Gregory Liles (Broadway debut), Gavin Lodge (Annie), Samantha Pollino (Hot Feet), Justin Prescott (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Tanner Ray Wilson (Cats, 2017 revival) and Ricardo Zayas (Hamilton).

Andrew Durand (Musidorus): Broadway: War Horse, Spring Awakening. West End: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. Off-Broadway: The Robber Bridegroom (Roundabout), Gigantic (Vineyard), Love's Labour's Lost (The Public), The Wild Bride (St. Ann's Warehouse), The Burnt Part Boys (Playwrights Horizons). Tour: Kneehigh Theater Company. US: Berkeley Rep, Guthrie, Chicago Shakespeare. UK: Bristol Old Vic, Liverpool Everyman, The Asylum. TV: CBS' "Madam Secretary" (Guest Star).

Taylor Iman Jones (Mopsa): After being in New York for only two months, Taylor Iman Jones made her Broadway debut in Groundhog Day. Previously, this Bay Area native toured nationally with American Idiot and was seen regionally in Stage Kiss (San Francisco Playhouse); Smokey Joe's Cafe, Spring Awakening (Center Repertory Company); Mary Poppins (Berkeley Playhouse); Rent (CCMT) and The Unfortunates (American Conservatory Theatre). taylorimanjones.com

Jeremy Kushnier (Basilius): Jeremy is so excited to be part of this incredible company. Broadway: Ren in Footloose, Roger in Rent, AJ Golden in Paramour, Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys. Off-Broadway: Leo Szilard in Atomic(Drama Desk Nomination), Eddie in Shear Madness. TV: "Nurse Jackie," "The Good Wife," "Person of Interest." jeremykushnier.com. Follow @jeremykushnier on Twitter & Instagram. For Nora, Patsy and Robin.

Bonnie Milligan (Pamela): Bonnie Milligan is so excited to share this special show after originating Pamela at The Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2015. 1st National Tour: Kinky Boots. Off-Broadway: God Bless You Mr. Rosewater (Encores!), Gigantic (Vineyard Theatre); Jasper in Deadland (Prospect Theater). Other: These Seven Sicknesses; Restoration Comedy, a cautionary tale (The Flea Theatre); Hint (FringeNYC). Television: recurring on "Search Party" (TBS), "Happy!" (Syfy).

PEPPERMINT (Pythio): Broadway debut as the first transgender woman to create a principal role. Fans know her from Season 9 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." An established entertainer and recording artist, she regularly performs to sold-out crowds around the world. Albums include Hardcore Glamour, Servin' It Up, Sugar & Spiked and Black Pepper available on iTunes and Google Play.

Tom Alan Robbins (Dametas): Broadway: The Lion King (original Pumbaa); Is He Dead?; Jerome Robbins Broadway; Threepenny Opera; Sunset Boulevard; Once Upon a Mattress; Newsies. Off-Broadway: The Government Inspector, Brooklynite, On The Verge, Isn't It Romantic, The Cradle Will Rock, Henry V (Public Theatre). Tours: Les Miserables(Thenardier), Fiddler (Tevye). Denver Center: The Whale (world premiere). Shakespeare Theatre: Midsummer (Bottom). Training: Juilliard, The Acting Company.

Alexandra Socha (Philoclea): Broadway: Spring Awakening, Brighton Beach Memoirs. Off-Broadway: Actually (MTC & Williamstown Theatre Festival), Fun Home (The Public; Lortel nomination), Dream of the Burning Boy(Roundabout; Drama League nomination), Paint Your Wagon and Hey, Look Me Over! (Encores!). Television: two seasons as "Skye" on Amazon's "Red Oaks," "Damages," "The Big C," "Royal Pains" and more. For Mom, forever. www.alz.org.

Rachel York (Gynecia): Broadway: City of Angels, Les Misérables, Victor/Victoria (Drama Desk Award), The Scarlet Pimpernel, Sly Fox, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Disaster! The Musical. National tours: Anything Goes(Helen Hayes Award); Camelot; Kiss Me, Kate (also West End and PBS); Little Edie in Grey Gardens (Ahmanson). TV: "The Mick," "Elementary," "Power," "Hannah Montana," "Frasier" and Lucille Ball in "Lucy." www.rachelyork.com. @therachelyork.

Amber Ardolino (Ensemble): Recently in the Broadway cast and original Chicago company of Hamilton! Previously, Amber was in Vegas playing the role of Sherrie in Rock of Ages. National tours: Flashdance, West Side Story, Legally Blonde. For God, Mom, Dad and Ollie. @amberardolino.

Sharon Catherine Brown (Standby Gynecia, Pythio): Broadway: Dreamgirls (Effie), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Narrator). National tour: A Night With Janis Joplin(The Blues Singer), Jekyll & Hyde (Lucy), Rent (Seasons of Love Soloist). Other theatre: Lawdy Miss Clawdy (Sister Rosetta Tharpe), Smokey Joe's Cafe.

Yurel Echezarreta (Ensemble, u/s Musidorus): Broadway: Aladdin, Matilda, La Cage Aux Folles, West Side Story. Off-Broadway/Regional: Evita (Westport Country Playhouse), Bella: An American Tall Tale (Playwrights Horizons), West Side Story (Connecticut Repertory Theatre). FILM: The Last Five Years. TV: "Odd Mom Out." Get your dreams! @yurele.

Lisa Finegold (Swing, Dance Captain, u/s Philoclea): Broadway: Rock of Ages. Off-Broadway: Trip of Love. Tour: Wicked, Joseph...Dreamcoat. Regional: West Side Story (Paper Mill), In The Heights (Walnut Street). Lisa is thrilled to be part of this company! Thanks to her family, friends, Sofia and the beat.

Brian Flores (Standby Musidorus): Broadway debut! Tours: Pippin (Pippin). Off-Broadway: Othello(NYTW), Hadestown (NYTW); The New Yorkers (Encores!). Other: Prince of Egypt, The Ballad of Little Jo, The Sting. BFA Musical Theatre, University of Michigan, RADA. Thanks to my family, Ladybug, Carnahan Casting, Pro. Artists. @_brian_flores.

Ari Groover (Ensemble, u/s Mopsa): Broadway: Holler If Ya Hear Me. Off Broadway: Bare The Musical. Regional: Half Time, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Choreography: Burn All Night (A.R.T.), In the Heights, (NYU). Film: Spider-Man: Homecoming (Sony). TV: "Law & Order: SVU," "The Get Down" (Netflix).

Tanya Haglund (Ensemble): Tour: Chicago (Go-to-Hell Kitty). NY/Regional: Muny, Arizona Opera, York Theatre, Alabama Shakespeare, Park Avenue Armory, Carolina Ballet. BFA: Dance, University of Arizona. Thanks to God, incredible parents, CESD, creatives, and casting. Love to Lars! Instagram: @tanyahaglund.

Arica Jackson(Standby Pamela, Mopsa): Arica Jackson is originally from Michigan and is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University. She recently appeared in the first national tour of Waitress. Arica is very excited to perform at the Curran and thrilled to be making her Broadway debut.

Gregory Liles (Ensemble): Gregory Liles is a graduate of the University of Arizona School of Dance. Recent credits: Mamma Mia! (Fireside Theatre) and Odyssey Dance Theatre (Salt Lake City). Many thanks to my amazing parents, family and friends, Jim Carnahan, CESD, and the entire Head Over Heels team.

Gavin Lodge (Standby Basilius, Dametas): Broadway: Priscilla..., Spamalot, 42nd St, Annie. TV: "The Blacklist," "Quantico," "Gotham." Founder/designer at E.C.Knox (baby gear for stylish dads, available at Barneys). Blogger: @DaddyCopingInStyle. Favorite role: father to Ellison, Colton with partner Todd (143). Props, CGF! Union proud. Campaign Finance Reform, politicians!

Samantha Pollino (Ensemble, u/s Philoclea): Most recently in the original Chicago company of Hamilton. Broadway: Hot Feet. Tour: Nickelodeon's Lazytown. Regional: Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Cincinnati Pops. Proud Broadway Dreamer. Love to Mom, Dad, MT16, Henderson Hogan and Annette. BFA: CCM. #tothemax. @peanutpollino.

Justin Prescott (Ensemble): Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Paramour, Gigi, After Midnight, Motown, Fela!. New York: Hey, Look Me Over!, American Dance Machine. Tour: Memphis (first national), Scottsboro Boys(Ahmanson Theater). TV: "Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris" and NBC's "Smash."

Christine Shepard (Swing): Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Christine studies Commercial Dance at Pace University (Class of 2019). She is signed with Clear Talent Group and has done both commercial and theater work. Head Over Heels is her Broadway debut.

Tanner Ray Wilson (Swing, Dance Captain): Broadway: Cats. National tour: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. New York Theatre: Radio City's New York Spectacular. All my love and gratitude to Mom, Dad, Jake, Ruby, Elon MT and CESD. Follow me on Instagram @tannerizzle.

Ricardo A. Zayas (Ensemble): Honors graduate Fordham University. Named "25 to Watch" in Dance magazine. Dance: Ailey II, Lar Lubovitch, LINES Ballet, Shen Wei. Theater: Chess (Kennedy Center), Queen of the Night, West Side Story (Carnegie Hall), Motown (national tour, Smokey Robinson u/s), Broadway's Hamilton. TV: "Saturday Night Live," "Tony Awards." @ricardoazayas.

