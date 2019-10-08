Theo Bleckmann Performs 'Hello Earth! â€“ The Music Of Kate Bush'

Bang on a Can and the Jewish Museum's 2019-2020 concert season continues on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 7:30pm at the Jewish Museum (1109 Fifth Avenue at 92nd Street). Grammy-nominated jazz singer, new music composer, and long time collaborator with Bang on a Can, Theo Bleckmann takes on the mysterious songbook of British pop icon Kate Bush in a project entitled Hello Earth! - The Music of Kate Bush that goes beyond re-creating her music to further realms of sound and interpretation. Joining him on this performance are long-time collaborators percussionist Ben Wittman, bassist Chris Tarry, and keyboardist Henry Hey, along with special guest, multi-instrumentalist Caleb Burhans on viola, guitar, and laptop.

Of his 2011 recording for Winter & Winter, The New York Times writes, "Bleckmann treats Bush's music as he would that of Charles Ives, Thelonious Monk, George Gershwin, Guillaume de Machaut, Joni Mitchell or any other composer he takes on: with love, respect and an insatiable curiosity for new possibilities."

Bleckmann says of Kate Bush, "Her music has this thing that I love in art: you're instantly drawn into someone's universe without really knowing why but somehow understanding everything in your heart ...I now realize that the way she layered sound, speech and music became a major influence for my live electronic looping aesthetic."

The 2019-2020 season marks the sixth year of the Jewish Museum and Bang on a Can's partnership. This season's performances celebrate the power of artists voices, which resonates with themes in the Museum's fall 2019 exhibitions, Edith Halpert and the Rise of American Art and Rachel Feinstein: Maiden, Mother, Crone. Upcoming concerts include Nicole Mitchell (February 27, 2020 at 7:30pm) and Carla Kihlstedt (May 21, 2020 at 7:30pm)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You