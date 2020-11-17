Theatrical Producer Carol Ostrow Releases New Book POEMS FROM MY PANDEMIC PEN

When New York City went into lockdown, Carol Ostrow stayed glued to her TV, afraid of the present and not knowing what the future would bring. But then one day, instead of calling a friend for a "normal" conversation, she picked up her pen and wrote a poem, finding a bit of humor during a dark time. She sent it to friends who appreciated the humor and wit and cheered her on.

Hunkered down, hooked on a terrible Netflix series, feeling rather depressed without being able to escape her surroundings to enjoy the theatre, opera, ballet, restaurants and too afraid to venture out in the hall to empty her garbage, she put into rhyme her feelings. The results are humorous, witty, reflective, and sometimes poignant poems that cover the gamut from her expanding derriere, the art of folding toilet paper, reflections on ex-lovers, growing older, and the importance of friends.

A morning ritual

I have this talent with rare toilet paper,

Like a gift, a talent, a great dress maker.

I fold, I use, I fold again,

Over the bowl, you know.

No more space, 'tis time to throw,

I do let go,

Sometimes, it's true, I feel like fainting.

This paper, so rare as a Picasso painting.

Did you ever think we would come to this?

Forgive me now, I have to diss,

Goddamn, no paper, I have to piss.

Carol's poems are a reminder to all of us that "This too shall pass." Life does change, we can all adapt and get used to what the future has in store. We will be fine. Just keep loved ones, friends, and the things we hold most dear in perspective, and we will come out of this stronger and healthier than ever.

About the author

Carol Ostrow is an accomplished theatrical producer in New York City. For many years, she and her partner Arthur Cantor, produced several award-winning shows, including Beau Jest in New York and all over the country. After his death she continued to produce shows on her own, including I Am Anne Frank, The Musical at Town Hall staring Andrea Marcovicci, and After Play, by Anne Meara starring Anne, her husband Jerry Stiller, and Rita Moreno. For the past five years she has served as president of the Actors' Temple, the "Jewel of a Shul," and has raised money for the renovation of the building through her producing efforts and highly acclaimed fundraiser shows. She also has a film company and creates videos for her favorite charities. Carol has produced over thirty Off-Broadway shows and over twenty theatrical fundraisers, and still counting, for her beloved Actors' Temple.

