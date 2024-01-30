Theatrical Band Sky-Pony Returns To NYC On March 14, Featuring Lauren Worsham And Kyle Jarrow

Theatrical indie-pop band Sky-Pony returns to NYC on March 14, featuring Tony nominees Lauren Worsham and Kyle Jarrow.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

After a pandemic hiatus, cult hit band Sky-Pony is returning for a live show in New York!  Led by married couple Lauren Worsham (Tony nominated actress for Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) and Kyle Jarrow (Tony nominated writer for SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical), Sky-Pony will be performing on Thursday March 14 at Mercury Lounge (218 E Houston Street) alongside opener LAKES. Doors Open at 6pm, 6:30 Lakes, 7:30 Sky-Pony. Tickets are $17 Advance, $20 Day of Show, available at Click Here.

 

Founded in 2013, SKY-PONY serves up lush, lyrical, often cheeky indie-pop with a healthy dose of theatrics. They incorporate costumes, choreography and projections into their high-energy live shows—rock concert meets performance art meets burlesque, you might say. The New York Times calls them "indie pop aces." The New Yorker says "The glitter is plentiful, the performances poised, and the songs beguiling." In addition to their jubilant concert gigs, they're known for their musical The Wildness which was produced at Ars Nova in 2016 and nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award. skyponyband.com

 

LAKES is a 4-piece pretty-grunge band, originally formed by Libby Winters and John Gallagher Jr after they met working on the Broadway production of American Idiot. Inspired by the theatrics and emotionality of early Green Day and Smashing Pumpkins and the textural landscape of My Bloody Valentine and Nirvana, LAKES is a fuzzy pink love letter to all your favorite 90s shoegaze/grunge heroes. They have played Elsewhere, Knitting Factory, Pianos, Mercury Lounge, Berlin, Bowery Electric in New York and School Night at Bardot and Hotel Cafe in LA.




