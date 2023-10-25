Theatre Industry Pays Tribute to Bill Kenwright

Tributes from the theatre industry have been pouring in for Bill Kenwright, whose death was announced yesterday (24 October) at the age of 78.

Kenwright produced more than 500 shows across the West End, on Broadway and on tour.

Sir Ian McKellen, who is currently starring in Kenwright's production of Frank and Percy at The Other Palace Theatre, said: "Like many grateful actors I am in debt to Bill Kenwright for employment."

"Whether the West End lights will be turned off in his memory, certainly our business will be dimmer now he has gone."

Sonia Friedman said: "Bill Kenwright was a force of nature. One of the theatre industry’s biggest and most passionate personalities - almost an institution. He was a friend and supporter, an ever-witty ally, always full of banter and pearls of wisdom, who would lift my spirits whenever we spoke."

Cameron Mackintosh said: "The world of British Theatre without Bill Kenwright seems impossible."

Rob Madge, whose production of My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) was set to be produced by arrangement with Kenwright during its Broadway transfer, said: "Thank you Bill for believing in me and my work. Not many men would chair a football club and proudly produce a show that celebrates queerness at the same time. I and so many others will always owe so much to him."

Russell Grant rememebered how Kenwright enabled him to perform at the London Palladium: "The day after Strictly finished Bill Kenwright rang asking me to follow superstar Michael Crawford in The Wizard of Oz at the London Palladium. Without Bill I wouldn't have met Arlene Phillips and danced with joy on that great stage. Thank you Bill, you made that happen."

Elaine Paige said: "Am still in shock over news this afternoon that Bill Kenwright has died. A tour de force of theatre worldwide who I'd known for over 40 yrs."

Hannah Waddingham paid tribute, saying: "Incredibly shocked & saddened to hear that the inimitable, legendary Bill Kenwright has left us. How very strange. I can hear his voice now. So very charismatic & a massive force in our industry."

Sir Tim Rice highlighted the debt he owed to Kenwright: "So sad to hear that Bill Kenwright has died. A superb supporter of theatre not just in West End & Broadway but all over the UK. Andrew & I owe him so much as do so many other theatre writers, performers, musicians, theatre owners & producers. And a good guy. Make that great guy."