Theatre Company Between Us to Present MAIDAN INFERNO

Founded by Emile Aslan Lacheny and Alessandro Paiano, "Between Us" is a theatre company for immigrants by immigrants focusing mostly on international and immigrant stories for immigrants by immigrants. They are excited to be presenting this important story.

The presentation will take place on May 21st and 22nd at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. Translated into English by Emile Aslan Lacheny and comprised of actors from a wealth of nationalities, Maïdan Inferno follows the story of seven Ukrainian citizens and their journey from peaceful protesters to freedom fighters during the 2014 Maidan Revolution. Also known as The Revolution of Dignity, the conflict lasted five days and culminated in the ousting of elected President Viktor Yanukovych and the overthrow of the Ukrainian government.

At this important time in Ukraine's history, such stories and historical events are extremely important to remember, now more than ever. Neda's theatrical writing of the 2014 events and the journeys of the characters eerily mirrors the sentiments being seen in the Russian invasion happening today. Through the use of social media, real-time events, and otherworldly shadows, the play is a haunting reminder of the cost of oppression, and the price of freedom.

Cast:

Oreste : Emile Aslan Lacheny

Ania: Lexy Dewland

Zoia: Brooke Baumgart

Lioub: Alessandro Paiano

Margot: Cristy Shaner

Stepanytch: Kevin Rios

Paphnuce: Joe Mangiello

To reserve a ticket, please contact maidaninferno@gmail.com with your name, contact and the performance you wish to attend.