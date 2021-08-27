Theatre Communications Group Selects Pittsburgh for 2022 National Conference

Theatre Communications Group, the national organization for theatre, has announced that the 32nd annual TCG National Conference will take place in Pittsburgh, PA from June 16 to 18, 2022.

The TCG National Conference draws between 700 to over 1,000 theatre professionals from around the world for meetings, speeches, performances, and opportunities to explore the local theatre community. In 2020 and 2021, TCG moved to virtual convenings, making Pittsburgh the first in-person TCG conference since 2019's National Conference in Miami.

Building on the learnings from the past two years, the 2022 Conference will also include robust online access to programming. Learn more about the Conference here.

"Known as the City of Bridges, Pittsburgh is the perfect place for our field to bridge the transformational currents of COVID-19 pandemic emergence with movements for racial justice and climate action," said Teresa Eyring, executive director of TCG. "We're excited to engage with the diverse perspectives of Pittsburgh's theatre-makers and can think of no more fitting place to reunite with our community and work toward a just and thriving theatre ecology."

"As our sector re-emerges from the pandemic, it feels fitting to have Pittsburgh serve as host for the TCG national conference," said James McNeel, managing director of City Theatre Company. "When our city found its renaissance from the industrial past, arts and culture served as a catalyst for this transformation, becoming a model for other 'rust-belt' cities. We cannot wait to welcome our colleagues from across the country to join us in the Steel City to celebrate the return of professional theater. Our community is blessed with extraordinary artists and audiences accustomed to world-class art, from the downtown Cultural District to the site-specific work seen in the old mills, and we are ready to take center stage with Theatre Communications Group."

"We're very excited to welcome Theatre Communications Group to Pittsburgh and celebrate with hundreds of theatre professionals in June 2022," said Lou Castelli, managing director, Pittsburgh Public Theater. "This a tremendous opportunity to gather in person with colleagues who are shaping the future of the art form while also spotlighting our city's vibrant arts and culture scene. We're looking forward to rolling out the red carpet for our peers and showing off the best of the 'Burgh."

The growing list of Pittsburgh-area Host Committee organizations contributing to the planning for the National Conference currently includes: Bricolage Production Company, City Theatre Company, Off The Wall Productions, Pittsburgh Public Theater, Prime Stage Theatre, Quantum Theatre, Carnegie Mellon University, Point Park University, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Through its convenings, TCG continues to serve as a connector for theatres to share best practices and new business and artistic models with one another. TCG presents plenary speakers, breakout sessions, workshops, and performances throughout the National Conference. Past keynote speakers have included leading artists and thinkers, such as Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Edwidge Danticat, Naomi Shihab Nye, Jer Thorp, Anand Giridharadas, Samantha Power, Stephanie Ybarra, Mona Eltahawy, Jeff Chang, Jane McGonigal, Anna Deavere Smith, and Baratunde Thurston.

The 2022 TCG National Conference in Pittsburgh is supported by the following funders: the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, the Howard Gilman Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts. If you are interested in supporting TCG, please contact Adrian Budhu, Deputy Director/COO at abudhu@tcg.org.

Theatre Communications Group (TCG) exists to strengthen, nurture, and promote professional theatre in the U.S. and globally. Since its founding in 1961, TCG's constituency has grown from a handful of groundbreaking theatres to over 700 Member Theatres and affiliate organizations and nearly 8,000 Individual Members. Through its Core Values of Activism, Artistry, Diversity, and Global Citizenship, TCG advances a better world for theatre and a better world because of theatre. TCG offers its members networking and knowledge-building opportunities through research, communications, and events, including the annual TCG National Conference, one of the largest nationwide gatherings of theatre people; awards grants and scholarships to theatre companies and individual artists; advocates on the federal level; and through the Global Theater Initiative, TCG's partnership with the Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics, serves as the U.S. Center of the International Theatre Institute. TCG is North America's largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature, with 18 Pulitzer Prizes for Drama on the TCG booklist. It also publishes the award-winning American Theatre magazine and ARTSEARCH, the essential source for a career in the arts. In all of its endeavors, TCG seeks to increase the organizational efficiency of its Member Theatres, cultivate and celebrate the artistic talent and achievements of the field, and promote a larger public understanding of, and appreciation for, the theatre. TCG is led by Executive Director/CEO, Teresa Eyring and Deputy Director/COO, Adrian Budhu. www.tcg.org.