Theatre Communications Group Publishes KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Theatre Communications Group has published Kimberly Akimbo: A New Musical, book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Jeanine Tesori. This musical had its world premiere at Atlantic Theater Company in 2021. It transferred to the Booth Theatre on Broadway in 2022.

New Jersey, 1999. Kimberly is about to turn sixteen and has recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Suffering from a disease that causes her to age four and a half times faster than her high school peers, surrounded by a dysfunctional family (and possible felony charges), Kimberly is also navigating her first teenage crush. Ever the optimist, Kimberly is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

David Lindsay-Abaire is a Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright, screenwriter, lyricist, and librettist. His works for theater include Rabbit Hole, Good People, Shrek The Musical (Jeanine Tesori, composer), Ripcord, Fuddy Meers, Wonder of the World, and A Devil Inside, among others.

Jeanine Tesori, the most honored female composer in Broadway history, has written works for theater, opera, and film. Her works include Fun Home (Tony Award for Best Score); Soft Power; Shrek The Musical; Caroline, or Change; Thoroughly Modern Millie; and Violet. She was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist twice for Fun Home and Soft Power.

