Theatre Communications Group Publishes KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Kimberly Akimbo recently won Best Musical at the Tony Awards.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Theatre Communications Group Publishes KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Theatre Communications Group has published Kimberly Akimbo: A New Musical, book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Jeanine Tesori. This musical had its world premiere at Atlantic Theater Company in 2021. It transferred to the Booth Theatre on Broadway in 2022.

New Jersey, 1999. Kimberly is about to turn sixteen and has recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Suffering from a disease that causes her to age four and a half times faster than her high school peers, surrounded by a dysfunctional family (and possible felony charges), Kimberly is also navigating her first teenage crush. Ever the optimist, Kimberly is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

David Lindsay-Abaire is a Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright, screenwriter, lyricist, and librettist. His works for theater include Rabbit Hole, Good People, Shrek The Musical (Jeanine Tesori, composer), Ripcord, Fuddy Meers, Wonder of the World, and A Devil Inside, among others.

Jeanine Tesori, the most honored female composer in Broadway history, has written works for theater, opera, and film. Her works include Fun Home (Tony Award for Best Score); Soft Power; Shrek The Musical; Caroline, or Change; Thoroughly Modern Millie; and Violet. She was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist twice for Fun Home and Soft Power.

Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, leads for a just and thriving theatre ecology. Since its founding in 1961, TCG’s constituency has grown from a handful of groundbreaking theatres to over 700 Member Theatres and affiliate organizations and over 7,000 Individual Members. Through its programs and services, TCG reaches over one million students, audience members, and theatre professionals each year. TCG offers networking and knowledge-building opportunities through research, communications, and events, including the annual TCG National Conference, one of the largest nationwide gatherings of theatre people; awards grants and scholarships to theatre companies and individual artists; advocates on the federal level; and through the Global Theater Initiative, TCG's partnership with the Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics, serves as the U.S. Center of the International Theatre Institute. TCG is North America’s largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature, with 20 Pulitzer Prizes for Drama on the TCG booklist. It also publishes the award-winning American Theatre magazine and ARTSEARCH®, the essential source for a career in the arts. TCG believes its vision of “a better world for theatre, and a better world because of theatre” can be achieved through individual and collective action, adaptive and responsive leadership, and equitable representation in all areas of practice. TCG is led by executive director and CEO Teresa Eyring.tcg.org/ 



