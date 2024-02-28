Theater Resources Unlimited Will Host TRU Community Gathering 'The Challenges Of Young Professionals Trying To Kickstart A Career In Theater'

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date nearly 200 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens.

Join TRU on Friday 3/1 for The Challenges of Young Professionals Trying to Kickstart a Career in Theater. Come meet the new leaders of TRU's Young Professionals and Artists Circle (YPAC), an initiative created to bring together under-40 theater professionals, a forum to provide peer networking and career development opportunities to rising industry professionals, including writer-director Burak Tatar and actor/writer/director Jordan Richards, Executive Co-chairs; aspiring producer Camila Grunberg, graduate of TRU's producer program, head of Fundraising and Events; and actor/producer/director Andrew Beck of Outta Bounds Productions, Director of Finance, Administration, and Innovation.

For many full-time performing arts professionals, it takes until at least mid-life to make a living from their craft. YPAC offers a power network of young theater professionals and supporters, an anchoring base of people to whom they can reach out for resources, support and inspiration. Those who feel passionate about the performing arts but work in other fields are welcome! Come hear their plans and share your own needs and ideas. Click here to register and receive the zoom ink.

Check back at TRU's web page for future 2024 gatherings: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering. To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation, or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

Burak Tatar, originally from Istanbul, Türkiye, is an award-winning Director, Filmmaker, and Actor based in New York City. Trained at HB Studio under legendary artists such as Austin Pendleton, Jack Hofsiss, and Jack Garfein, he has directed numerous one-act plays and short films. Burak also assisted Vincent Pastore at his acting workshops. He is a co-founder of Infinity Films and Theatre Productions and continuously works on developing and producing film and theater projects. His recent short film, "Prime Real Estate," had its world premiere in Los Angeles, selected by Jury President John Patrick Shanley, and won Best Drama in Canada. It will be screened at the Black Bird Film Festival at SUNY, Cortland, NY, on April 13th at 12pm. Currently, he is directing Franke and Frankie by Fran Sisco and Giselle Loves Mambo by Edward J. Fee at the Secret Theatre's Winter One-Act Play Festival through March.

Jordan Richards is an Actor/Writer/Director originally from Broward County, Florida. He studied Theatre and Psychology at the University of Georgia and then graduated with his BFA in Acting from Florida State University, where he fully produced several of his plays as well as directed/devised a new piece for FSU's mainstage season. He has had his work performed in several universities/professional theatres all across the country. He has performed in several Off-Broadway shows (XIMER, The Art Of Peaking Too Soon, Out-Skirts) and has also had his work performed off-broadway (Another Minute at The Chain Theatre Winter One-Act Festival 2024). He has also directed 2 Off-Broadway shows (Guellen, Kansas and Another Minute) and directed a short film adaptation (Guellen, Kansas by Alex Goldberg, produced by TRU) that is still in consideration at several film festivals! Jordan has also starred in several award winning short films, and is currently acting in his first leading role in a featured length film (Chowtime by writer/director Cooper Shapiro). Jordan is also an accomplished fight choreographer (XIMER, Off-Broadway) and has studied with the company Neutral Chaos and under his mentor Jason Tate!Check out more of his work at www.jordanrichardsactorwriter.com or on Instagram @jordanrichardsactor.

Camila Grunberg is an undergraduate student in her junior year at Barnard College of Columbia University pursuing her BA in Educational Studies. She is currently completing an internship with the Client Relations and Community Engagement Department of Concord Theatricals. Past experience includes assisting with marketing and PR projects at Davenport Theatrical Enterprises as well as being the youngest educator and Board Member at The City Congregation for Humanistic Judaism. Camila plans to continue developing her career as a producer and executive in the entertainment industry using her background in education to enhance communication and engagement in her future endeavors.

Andrew Beck is an accomplished actor, theatrical director and producer with almost 20 years in the industry. Andrew has also worked with Ed Asner, director Elizabeth Falk, acted with Austin Pendleton, Peter Lewis, among others. Andrew was in the original off-Broadway cast of Most Likely To: The Senior Superlative Musical and The Black Count of Monte Cristo. Andrew is the Producing Artistic Director of Outta Bounds Productions. He was also the former Artistic Director of Bluebox Theatre Company. Andrew has directed award winning productions of Blackbird, The Motherf$%&er With the Hat, The New York Premiere of ACME: A Company that Makes Everything, Den of Thieves, 12 Angry Men, Bug, Grease, Dog Sees God, Songs for a New World, Back to the 80's and various readings on Long Island and in NYC. Andrew has worked with Creative Concept Productions as the Associate Producer and company representative of A Homecoming in the FringeNYC. Outta Bounds Productions is currently in post-production of the film Our Lady of Queens starring Austin Pendleton.