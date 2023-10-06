Theater Resources Unlimited Opens Submissions for TRU VOICES Annual Play Reading Series

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces the submissions deadline for TRU VOICES will be on October 29, 2023. Presented in association with CreateTheater.com and with the generous support of R.K. Greene and The StoryLine Project, TRU VOICES seeks full length plays for the annual series, which has historically been held in June, but this year moves to Sundays in January/February 2024. The presentations will be virtual once again. TRU will pay for a developmental reading of your new play. To apply, fill out an application - PRS24Application (writable PDF) or PRS24Application (Word) - and email with a blinded script to TRUPlaySubmissions@gmail.com Full guidelines can be found at https://truonline.org/2024-play-guidelines/.

Created to nurture producers as well as writers, TRU VOICES seeks producer-driven projects. Each reading is followed by a "Dollars and Sense" panel discussion with prominent New York producers, general managers and artistic directors focusing on potential venues, marketing and budgeting of the work. TRU Literary Manager Cate Cammarata will once again oversee the administration of TRU Voices.

Producers are invited to submit new work that they are interested in developing. Theater companies are invited to submit new work that they wish to produce in the series. Writers are invited to submit and are strongly encouraged to use this as an opportunity to form a relationship with a potential producer, for our series and perhaps for the future.

TRU is particularly interested in works that deal with current social issues and encourages submissions from BIPOC voices. However, all good works are welcome by all and any talented writer. For more information, visit truonline.org/tru-event-category/tru-voices/. For guidelines, please visit https://truonline.org/2024-play-guidelines/. Please direct any questions to TRUPlaySubmissions@gmail.com

TRU members may submit free of charge. All non-members must submit a $25 application fee, which is applicable towards our $95 annual membership. If selected for the series, at least one member of the producing/writing team must be a paid member of TRU.

Cate Cammarata (Producer) is an Off-Broadway producer, director and dramaturg in NYC specializing in the development of new plays and musicals, and has been the Literary Manager for Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) for ten years. She is the Founder and Executive Producer of CreateTheater's New Works Festival and Artistic Director of The Experts Theater Company. Her company CreateTheater.com has developed and produced dozens of new plays and musicals since its founding in 2016. Off-Broadway: The Assignment, My Father's Daughter. Regional: My Life Is a Musical (Bay Street Theater), Bran Castle (Porchlight Theater). In development: Atlantis (book by Ken Cerniglia & Scott Morris, music & lyrics by Matthew Robinson), The Falling Season, a new hip hop musical by international hip hop legend Masta Ace,. During the shutdown of 2020-2022 CreateTheater developed and/or produced more than 70 shows with online readings, workshops and dramaturgical guidance. For this work Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) has honored her with the TRU Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2022. Cate holds a BFA in Acting/Directing from Syracuse University and an MFA in Dramaturgy at SUNY Stony Brook, and is Associate Professor of Theatre Arts at CUNY Baruch College. Her book, "Contemporary Monologues for a New Theater," published by Applause Books, was listed as one of the Top Ten Books for theater lovers by BroadwayDirect in 2018. www.CateCammarata.com www.CreateTheater.com www.newworksfest.org https://expertstheatercompany.com/

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.