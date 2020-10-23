Theater Resources Unlimited Invites Submissions For TRU SPEAK...Hear Our Voices!

Deadline for submissions is October 25.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) invites submissions from writers for TRU SPEAK...Hear our Voices!, an evening of awareness to benefit Theater Resources Unlimited. Submissions will be accepted through October 25 for plays and musicals that express your deepest concerns about the world we live in. (Musicals are particularly encouraged right now.)

Please send submissions to TRUPlaySubmissions@gmail.com.

"We are currently accepting submissions through midnight October 25th. Please send plays and musicals that run less than 12 minutes, and are suitable for virtual presentation. Humor is allowed. Large casts are not, unless you have a clear idea of how to effectively present more than 5 characters in a virtual medium. Send your submission to TRUPlaySubmissions@gmail.com - we will select one hour's worth of material and put together a cast and creative team, professionally record and edit for virtual presentation.

Submissions will be presented at TRU SPEAK ... Hear Our Voices!, our annual fundraising gala reinvented for these virtual - and challenging - times. We will present a curated selection of short plays and musicals by TRU writers, produced by TRU producers and directed by TRU directors, all touching upon current social issues. And each will be introduced live by former TRU honorees, including Jim Morgan of the York Theatre, two-time Tony winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell and four-time Tony winning producer Cheryl Wiesenfeld."

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-seven-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self- Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. Currently, TRU offers a Weekly Community Gathering on Fridays at 4:30pm to help maintain community spirit during this time of isolation. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Dates, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Writer-Director Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You