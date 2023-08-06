The Uptown Night Market Launches THE 49TH HARLEM WEEK This Week

The Uptown Night Market will take place August 10th.

By: Aug. 06, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway!
Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway Photo 3 Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway
THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024 Photo 4 THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024

The Uptown Night Market Launches THE 49TH HARLEM WEEK This Week

MHG Events presents the Uptown Night Market on August 10th, an integral part of Harlem Week 2023. True to its mission of supporting the local cuisine, culture, and community, Uptown Night Market is proud to participate for the third year in the 49th edition of Harlem Week. Under the Harlem Arches, from 4 pm to 10 pm, celebrate and embrace all things Harlem. 

As part of the iconic and world-famous Harlem Week, Uptown Night Market will feature more than 60 of the city's best food, beverage, merch, and art vendors celebrating the best of Harlem and NY,, which includes an affluent African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European, culture, entertainment, and gastronomy. The vendor list, the majority of which are local minority-owned businesses alongside some of New York City's all-time favorites such as: Perros Locos, Tacos El Guero, Downeast Lobstah, Menya Jiro, Patok by Rach, C bao, Nadas Empanadas, HangryDog, Mia's Cocina, Healthy As A Motha, Rosie's Empanadas, Lechonbae, Sassy's Fishcakes!, Twisted Potato, Brooklyn Dim Sum , The Little Sicilian, The Bronx Burger, Mina's kitchen, Lei's Litty Kitchen, Clean Meals Brooklyn, Jasmine Roti factory, Bao Tea House, OnFire Barbecue, Hudson Smokehouse, Passion Fusion NY, Woodfire, Treat Yourself Jerk, La Braza, Mr. Chopped Cheese, Humos USA, Garment Bites, Mighty Quinn's BBQ, MOZZAREPAS, Kinky Taco, Chava's Empanadas, Chocolicious NYC, Cuzin's Duzin, SAM'S ICE CREAM, Jugo Juice, CondensedJuice Company, Aleise Bee lemonade & treats, Chopchoptea, Aguas Frescas Tlaxcalita II, Island Love, Lovers Rock Sea Moss, Chictreatz, Culiraw, Gotham Freeze, Bunny's vegan bakery, Crystal Irie, Ariance Jewelry, Dvrousa, By Nature Beads, Black n ugly, Asili's Ancient Healing, Be The People, For The Culture NY, and so much more.

Besides the incredible vendor list, the event will be topped with a robust lineup curated in collaboration with Harlem Late Night Jazz, presenting David Lee Jones and Soul Power Band with their funky vibes,  DJ KG3, and DJ Cosi, keeping the vibes up. 

The event is sponsored by West Harlem Development Corporation, Green Mountain Energy, Truly Hard Seltzer, Samuel Adams,  Fresh Direct, and Vitamin Water.

MHG is a New York City-based hospitality group passionate about delivering innovative food and beverage experiences for the love-to-eat community. With a focus on diversity, inclusivity, and equity, MHG is dedicated to producing safe, affordable, and aesthetically pleasing events such as Uptown, Bronx, Brooklyn, Vegan, and Latin  Night Markets. The MHG works with various organizations, including NYBG, SummerStage, NYRR, and NYC Ferry, Central Park. Their predominantly female and POC team is committed to delivering excellent customer experience, leveraging data analytics, tech innovation, and social media marketing.



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Shows Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Photo
Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok

Varonica, or The VV Show, from The Mitchell Family Empire, is going viral from a TikTok lipsyncing the iconic 'It's All Over' from the Dreamgirls movie, performed by Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Foxx.

2
Video: First Look at RENT at The Muny Photo
Video: First Look at RENT at The Muny

Watch opening night footage of Rent at the Muny, running through August 10!

3
SWEENEY TODD to Release Cast Album in September Photo
SWEENEY TODD to Release Cast Album in September

The cast album for the 2023 revival of Sweeney Todd starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford will be released for digital download on September 8.

4
Wesley Taylor, Kelvin Moon Loh, Adrienne Walker And More Join New Musical THE 12 At G Photo
Wesley Taylor, Kelvin Moon Loh, Adrienne Walker And More Join New Musical THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals announces the cast for the new musical The 12, the third production of its 60th anniversary season. The 12 explores a moment in one of the greatest stories of all time and will appear on the Goodspeed stage from September 8 – October 29 in East Haddam, Conn..

More Hot Stories For You

Video: First Look at RENT at The MunyVideo: First Look at RENT at The Muny
SWEENEY TODD to Release Cast Album in SeptemberSWEENEY TODD to Release Cast Album in September
Wesley Taylor, Kelvin Moon Loh, Adrienne Walker And More Join New Musical THE 12 At Goodspeed MusicalsWesley Taylor, Kelvin Moon Loh, Adrienne Walker And More Join New Musical THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals
Interview: How BACK TO THE FUTURE Went from Big Screen to BroadwayInterview: How BACK TO THE FUTURE Went from Big Screen to Broadway

Videos

Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You