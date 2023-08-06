The Uptown Night Market Launches THE 49TH HARLEM WEEK This Week

MHG Events presents the Uptown Night Market on August 10th, an integral part of Harlem Week 2023. True to its mission of supporting the local cuisine, culture, and community, Uptown Night Market is proud to participate for the third year in the 49th edition of Harlem Week. Under the Harlem Arches, from 4 pm to 10 pm, celebrate and embrace all things Harlem.

As part of the iconic and world-famous Harlem Week, Uptown Night Market will feature more than 60 of the city's best food, beverage, merch, and art vendors celebrating the best of Harlem and NY,, which includes an affluent African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European, culture, entertainment, and gastronomy. The vendor list, the majority of which are local minority-owned businesses alongside some of New York City's all-time favorites such as: Perros Locos, Tacos El Guero, Downeast Lobstah, Menya Jiro, Patok by Rach, C bao, Nadas Empanadas, HangryDog, Mia's Cocina, Healthy As A Motha, Rosie's Empanadas, Lechonbae, Sassy's Fishcakes!, Twisted Potato, Brooklyn Dim Sum , The Little Sicilian, The Bronx Burger, Mina's kitchen, Lei's Litty Kitchen, Clean Meals Brooklyn, Jasmine Roti factory, Bao Tea House, OnFire Barbecue, Hudson Smokehouse, Passion Fusion NY, Woodfire, Treat Yourself Jerk, La Braza, Mr. Chopped Cheese, Humos USA, Garment Bites, Mighty Quinn's BBQ, MOZZAREPAS, Kinky Taco, Chava's Empanadas, Chocolicious NYC, Cuzin's Duzin, SAM'S ICE CREAM, Jugo Juice, CondensedJuice Company, Aleise Bee lemonade & treats, Chopchoptea, Aguas Frescas Tlaxcalita II, Island Love, Lovers Rock Sea Moss, Chictreatz, Culiraw, Gotham Freeze, Bunny's vegan bakery, Crystal Irie, Ariance Jewelry, Dvrousa, By Nature Beads, Black n ugly, Asili's Ancient Healing, Be The People, For The Culture NY, and so much more.

Besides the incredible vendor list, the event will be topped with a robust lineup curated in collaboration with Harlem Late Night Jazz, presenting David Lee Jones and Soul Power Band with their funky vibes, DJ KG3, and DJ Cosi, keeping the vibes up.

The event is sponsored by West Harlem Development Corporation, Green Mountain Energy, Truly Hard Seltzer, Samuel Adams, Fresh Direct, and Vitamin Water.

MHG is a New York City-based hospitality group passionate about delivering innovative food and beverage experiences for the love-to-eat community. With a focus on diversity, inclusivity, and equity, MHG is dedicated to producing safe, affordable, and aesthetically pleasing events such as Uptown, Bronx, Brooklyn, Vegan, and Latin Night Markets. The MHG works with various organizations, including NYBG, SummerStage, NYRR, and NYC Ferry, Central Park. Their predominantly female and POC team is committed to delivering excellent customer experience, leveraging data analytics, tech innovation, and social media marketing.