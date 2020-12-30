The Town Hall Presents PREFORMANCES With Allison Charney: Season Of Hope

The Town Hall has announced the weekly rebroadcast of a full 7-episode season of PREFORMANCES with Allison Charney entitled Season of Hope starting January 7, 2021. This season of virtual performances and conversation includes well-known works by Chopin, Strauss and Joplin to name a few, as well as works by living composers.

Soprano Allison Charney created PREFORMANCES to give audiences the opportunity to see classical musicians perform and workshop compositions in advance of major engagements. For many soloists, vocal and instrumental, there is little time to develop their performances or even rehearse on stage before a performance. In her own opera career, Charney benefitted from trying roles out in front of a small audience before setting off into a demanding rehearsal schedule. With this in mind, Charney carefully curated preview recitals during which performers would present works in various states of progress. Charney incorporated live conversations with the artists about their processes, often revealing personal difficulties with the work they performed.

After 11 live seasons, Charney created a free virtual season in response to the pandemic, bringing classical music to audiences at home. The pandemic has put a hold on live performances to the detriment of both the audiences and performers. With the enthusiasm and commitment from world-renowned artists, Charney has adapted PREFORMANCES into an accessible and necessary series-Season of Hope.

The new partnership between The Town Hall and PREFORMANCES continues the legacy of the hall's classical music history. The Town Hall is known for historic concerts including the debuts of Marian Anderson, Isaac Stern, Glenn Gould, and more.

For decades, The Town Hall served the city as the home of debuts. In Leontyne Price's words: "I should like to give a successful Town Hall debut. A Town Hall debut to a singer is like a coming-out party for a young girl. It's an introduction to what is considered the mature phase of your work. As far as I'm concerned, it would be the commencement of a new vocal experience."

As The Town Hall enters its second century, the hall returns to its legacy as a home for exciting and new developments in the world of classical music. The Town Hall is especially committed to providing a platform for young and living composers. Season of Hope includes works by living composers such as Beata Moon, Ionel Petroi, Kim D. Sherman and Michael Ching.

RSVP for January 7th's installment of PREformances at www.thetownhall.org. Registration includes the link to the post-show meet & greet.