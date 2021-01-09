The Shows Must Go On Streams RUTHLESS! and Michael Ball's HEROES Concert This Weekend
In Canada, the USA, and Japan, Heroes will be available to stream, and everywhere else, fans can catch Ruthless!
The Shows Must Go On is streaming two performances online this weekend, Michael Ball's Heroes concert and Ruthless!
Heroes is available for free for 48 hours for those in the US, UK, Canada and Japan. People outside of those territories users are able to watch Ruthless! for the same period of time.
Both productions are available now, and for 48 hours beginning January 8.
Heroes
Relive Michael Ball's Sold Out Heroes Tour, featuring solid gold, classic songs which were originally big hits for legendary artists such as Tony Bennett, Johnny Mathis, Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond, Billy Joel, Tom Jones and more. The songs featured were hits in the 1950s, 60s and 70s and have stood the test of time, such as 'Summer Wind' by Frank Sinatra, 'Joanna' by Scott Walker, the beautiful 'Play Me' by Neil Diamond, Billy Joel's 'New York State Of Mind' and Tony Bennett's version of 'For Once In My Life' to name just a few. Michael also sings songs by his heroes in musical theatre including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Stephen Sondheim!
Watch below!
Ruthless!
The camp cult classic from Joel Paley with music by Marvin Laird is filmed from London's West End following critical acclaim off-Broadway. Ruthless! The Musical famously spoofs Broadway musicals from Gypsy to Mame as well as iconic films including The Bad Seed and All About Eve. Talented eight year old Tina Denmark will do anything to play the lead in her school musical. Anything! As Tina discovers where her talent comes from, she shows us just what it takes to succeed... Premiering in 1992, the show is responsible for discovering young performers Britney Spears and Natalie Portman.
This production features Jason Gardiner (Dancing on Ice UK) as overbearing agent Sylvia St Croix who encourages Tina (Anya Evans) to pursue her dreams of a career in showbiz. Kim Maresca is Judy Denmark, 'Tina's Mother', the bland housewife who has 'absolutely no talent whatsoever', or does she...? Tracie Bennett (Follies) is Tina's grandmother, the famously spiky theatre critic Lita Encore, and Harriet Thorpe (Great Britain) is Tina's teacher and ex-actress Myrna Thorne.
Watch here.
