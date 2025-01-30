The Second City New York Will Reprise Comedy Showcase BETTER DAYS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of New York City's greatest comedy showcases of all time, Better Days, is back and better than ever at The Second City New York. With a surprise line-ups each week, beginning February 16, catch some of the best comedy every Sunday, hosted by your mother's favorite patron saint of the Bronx, comedian Petey DeAbreu & booked by comedy consigliere Mikala Lee Knezevich.

Past line-ups have included Ilana Glazer, Michael Che, Janelle James, Jerrod Carmichael, Judah Friedlander, Roy Wood Jr, Michelle Wolf, Sam Jay, Jermaine Fowler, Yamaneika Saunders, Chris Redd, Lucas Brothers, Nimesh Patel, Hasan Minhaj, Rami Yousseff, Nish Kumar, Mark Normand, Rosebud Baker, Sam Morril, Shane Gillis, Stavros Halkias, Michael Kosta, Dulce Sloan, Ronny Chieng, Michael Yo, among others.

On the return of Better Days, DeAbreu shares “Better Days was like a lunchroom where the funniest comics in the world met up to create fun every week. The crowd and comics just vibed and had the most magical nights filled with laughter & every now and then a lil karaoke.“

Knezevich adds “Better Days was more than a comedy show, it was a community where taking risks and trying new things were always encouraged. As a producer it taught me to let go of control and leave room for the magic that a little chaos can lead to. It was like a jam session where you never knew what the night would bring you or who would pop in.”