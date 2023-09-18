The Roundtable With Robert Bannon Welcomes Javier Munoz, Mandy Gonzalez, Lin Shaye, Maysa, Air Supply, and More

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon has announced a full week of new shows on The Broadway Podcast Network.
POPULAR
The Roundtable with Robert Bannon, on The Broadway Podcast Network, announces a full week of new shows to continue their launch as a leading voice in Art & Artists Conversations.
Monday 9/18- A Conversation with "20 Seconds" Star & Writer Tom Sweitzer & Horror Legend Lin Shaye
Tuesday 9/19-Hamilton Stars Mandy Gonzalez & Javier Munoz
Wednesday 9/20- American Idol & The Voice Star We' Ani
Thursday- 9/21- Red Carpet Coverage of "Voices:Stars For Foster Kids Benefiting You Gotta Believe"
Friday- 9/22- Jazz Legend Maysa
Saturday- 9/23- Air Supply's Graham Russell
"The Roundtable" podcast debuted on the network last week partnered by the YouTube Virtual Talk Show from which it originated with over 250+ hours of chats and over one million views! It is hosted by award-winning recording artist and actor Robert Bannon. Robert is an entertainer seen on SNL, The Real Housewives of NJ, and at venues such as 54 Below. His new live album "REWIND" is set for an October Release wherever music is heard.
Play Broadway Games
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You