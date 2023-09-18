The Roundtable With Robert Bannon Welcomes Javier Munoz, Mandy Gonzalez, Lin Shaye, Maysa, Air Supply, and More

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon has announced a full week of new shows on The Broadway Podcast Network.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 2 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 3 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024 Photo 4 WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024

The Roundtable With Robert Bannon Welcomes Javier Munoz, Mandy Gonzalez, Lin Shaye, Maysa, Air Supply, and More

The Roundtable With Robert Bannon Welcomes Javier Munoz, Mandy Gonzalez, Lin Shaye, Maysa, Air Supply, and More

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon, on The Broadway Podcast Network, announces a full week of new shows to continue their launch as a leading voice in Art & Artists Conversations.

Monday 9/18- A Conversation with "20 Seconds" Star & Writer Tom Sweitzer & Horror Legend Lin Shaye

Tuesday 9/19-Hamilton Stars Mandy Gonzalez & Javier Munoz

Wednesday 9/20- American Idol & The Voice Star We' Ani

Thursday- 9/21- Red Carpet Coverage of "Voices:Stars For Foster Kids Benefiting You Gotta Believe"

Friday- 9/22- Jazz Legend Maysa

Saturday- 9/23- Air Supply's Graham Russell

"The Roundtable" podcast debuted on the network last week partnered by the YouTube Virtual Talk Show from which it originated with over 250+ hours of chats and over one million views! It is hosted by award-winning recording artist and actor Robert Bannon. Robert is an entertainer seen on SNL, The Real Housewives of NJ, and at venues such as 54 Below. His new live album "REWIND" is set for an October Release wherever music is heard.



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Releases New Block of Tickets Through April 2024 Photo
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Releases New Block of Tickets Through April 2024

Due to popular demand, tickets are now on sale through April 28, 2024 for  The Play That Goes Wrong at New World Stages! Find out how to get tickets for the new dates here!

2
Broadway Buying Guide: September 18, 2023 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: September 18, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, September 18, 2023.

3
Milligan, Bayardelle, Carmello, & More Join Abingdon Theatre Companys Gala Photo
Milligan, Bayardelle, Carmello, & More Join Abingdon Theatre Company's Gala

Abingdon Theatre Company has  announced the performers joining the celebration to honor Tony & Obie Award winner V (formerly Eve Ensler) and Obie Award winner & Tony Award nominee Mary Beth Peil at their 31st Anniversary Gala. Learn more about the gala here!

4
CHICAGO Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1 Photo
CHICAGO Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1

A new block of tickets is now on sale through September 1, 2024 for the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Releases New Block of Tickets Through April 2024THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Releases New Block of Tickets Through April 2024
Bonnie Milligan, Jeannette Bayardelle, Carolee Carmello, and More Join Abingdon Theatre Company's 31st Anniversary GalaBonnie Milligan, Jeannette Bayardelle, Carolee Carmello, and More Join Abingdon Theatre Company's 31st Anniversary Gala
CHICAGO Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1CHICAGO Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1
Lauren Boebert Apologies For Behavior at Denver BEETLEJUICE PerformanceLauren Boebert Apologies For Behavior at Denver BEETLEJUICE Performance

Videos

Watch HIghlights from BROADWAY FOREVER in Washington Heights Video
Watch HIghlights from BROADWAY FOREVER in Washington Heights
Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You