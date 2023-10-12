The Rooftop At Pier 17 Wraps Summer Concert Series With 63 Shows

The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York City's most scenic stage, wrapped its biggest Summer Concert Series to date with 63 total shows between May 3 to October 11, 2023. This year's lineup boasted 47 sold out shows from a range of artists like Young the Giant, Bebe Rexha, Trixie Mattel, Yellowcard, T-Pain, Yungblud, The Struts, NIKI, Carly Rae Jepsen, All Time Low, Tate McRae, Macklemore, Ziggy Marley, and more. The Rooftop also hosted Amazon Music's City Sessions: 50 & Forever celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop featuring acts such as Wale, Clipse, Rick Ross, The LOX, Method Man and Redman, amongst others.

Since its launch in 2018 by Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) with exclusive booking partner Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), The Rooftop at Pier 17's Summer Concert Series has attracted an eclectic mix of superstar acts including Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Kesha, Noah Kahan, Ringo Starr, Machine Gun Kelly, Janelle Monáe, Zach Bryan, Kings of Leon, Amy Schumer, Trevor Noah, Diana Ross, deadmau5, and The Fugees, who reunited for a historic performance in 2021. Notably, performers who take the stage cannot help but comment on the its panoramic views showcasing the Seaport and some of the city's most iconic skyline landmarks such as the Brooklyn Bridge, the Empire State Building, and the Statue of Liberty (watch here for what artists are saying about The Rooftop at Pier 17).

The 3,500-capacity rooftop venue is currently planning its sixth season of the Summer Concert Series with GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum, modern rock band NEEDTOBREATHE already set to perform on May 31, 2024. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, with many more shows to be announced over the coming months.

Read more about the memorable performances and artists from over the last 5 years of the Summer Concert Series HERE. For more information on upcoming announcements for The Rooftop at Pier 17 visit RooftopatPier17.com and follow @RooftopatPier17 across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. The Rooftop at Pier 17 is located at the Seaport at 89 South Street, New York, NY 10038.