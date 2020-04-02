The Rockettes to Host Weekly Instagram Live Classes Every Tuesday and Thursday

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

You can now dance and train like a Rockette! The Radio City Rockettes will be hosting weekly classes on Instagram Live. There will be weekly dance classes every Thursday at 12pm ET, and a weekly fitness class on Tuesdays at 12pm ET.

The first class was held today by Katelyn Gaffney!

Katelyn posted a reminder on Instagram to tune in:

Make sure you tune in every Tuesday and Thursday!





