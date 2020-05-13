The Public Theater Now Streaming WHAT DO WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT? Through June

The Public Theater announced today the return of WHAT DO WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT? Conversations on Zoom, written and directed by Tony Award winner Richard Nelson. First performed live on Zoom on Wednesday, April 29 to a livestream audience of over 5,000, the world premiere play was then viewed more than 47,000 times across 30 countries during the limited four-day run and is being brought back online for more than a month after an overwhelmingly positive response. WHAT DO WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT? is available to watch now for free via both YouTube and The Public's website through Sunday, June 28. Commissioned by The Public Theater and written by Nelson from his home in Rhinebeck, New York, during the COVID-19 pandemic, this unique theatrical experience was performed as a benefit for The Public Theater.

Watch below!

WHAT DO WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT? features the return of the original Apple Family including Jon DeVries (Benjamin), Stephen Kunken (Tim), Sally Murphy (Jane), Maryann Plunkett (Barbara), Laila Robins (Marian), and Jay O. Sanders (Richard).

For the past 10 years, The Public has been presenting Richard Nelson's minimalist epic, The Rhinebeck Panorama, which includes The Apple Family Plays, The Gabriels, and The Michaels. Now, in the midst of our unsettled world, The Apple Family, last seen in 2013, returns, though not over the dinner table, but via Zoom. This hour-long play picks up with them during their now suspended and quarantined lives. They talk about grocery shopping, friends lost, new ventures on a hoped-for horizon-all at a time when human conversation (and theater) may be more needed than ever before.





