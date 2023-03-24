Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Philippine Madrigal Singers to Perform at the Basilica of Saint Patrick's Old Cathedral

The group has been recognized with various accolades that include the UNESCO Artists for Peace Award, and more.

Mar. 24, 2023  

The Philippine Madrigal Singers to Perform at the Basilica of Saint Patrick's Old Cathedral

The Philippine Madrigal Singers are back in New York for a one-night concert on May 25 (Thursday), 7:00pm, at the Basilica of Saint Patrick's Old Cathedral on 263 Mulberry Street New York, NY 10012. Arguably one of the best in today's choral music scene, the group has been recognized with various accolades that include the UNESCO Artists for Peace Award, the Guidoneum Award from the Concorso Polifonico Guido d'Arezzo Foundation, and the Brand Laureate Premier Award from the Asia Pacific Brands Foundation. It is also the first choir to win the top prize at the European Grand Prix for Choral Singing twice.

The Philippine Madrigal Singers, or the "Madz" as most of their fans fondly call them, was organized in 1963 by Philippine National Artist Professor Andrea O. Veneracion. Celebrating its 60th year under the direction of Mark Anthony Carpio, the ensemble continues to perform a wide repertoire of various styles and forms - renaissance music, classical music, Filipino and international folksongs, contemporary and avant-garde music, opera and popular music. Their specialization and focus on the madrigal idiom has inspired their unique set-up of singing while seated in a semi-circle without a conductor.

Madz In NYC is a production of Ilustrado, LLC, a values-based events marketing firm in New York that also advocates for the promotion of Philippine performance arts in the US. Tickets are available for $100 and $40 and can be purchased through Eventbrite (Event Title: MADZ IN NYC). Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Mary Queen of Heaven Missionaries, a duly registered non-profit organization in the US that rescues young women in the Philippines from sex-trafficking and provides them free education.




