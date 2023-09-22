The People's Improv Theater Celebrates National Latinx Heritage Month With Improv En Español!

The People's Improv Theater is celebrating this National Latinx Heritage Month with the cast of Improv En Español at their show on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Should you come to this show if you don't speak Spanish? The answer is YES! Along with the Spanish speaking cast, there will be a special guest gringo/a who DOES NOT speak Spanish! The audience gives their suggestions in English and the cast discusses in English as well before translating into an improv set EN ESPAÑOL!

Check out this month's cast!

David Rey Martinez

Carmen Mendoza

Mariel Grullon

Alejandra Alemany

Miguel Fernandez

Denisse Estefany Mendoza

Xavier "Xave" Padin

And special guest ...

Donna Steele

The PIT LOFT: 154 W 29TH ST, NY, NY 10001

Ticket link: Click Here

Improv En Español is produced by The PIT in collaboration with Carmen Mendoza and Sean Christian Taylor. Executive Produced by Ali Farahnakian.