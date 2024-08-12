The Paley Center to Host EMILY IN PARIS Event With Cast and Crew

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Paley Center for Media has announced the latest selection of its acclaimed PaleyLive series, Emily in Paris: The Magic Behind the Scenes. The highly anticipated evening will feature a screening of an episode from the upcoming season four followed by a discussion with the stars and creative team. This event will take place at The Paley Museum located on 25 West 52 Street on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 7:30 pm.

Upon its 2020 premiere, Emily in Paris took its place as one of Netflix’s most popular series. The Emmy nominated series follows a Chicago marketing executive, Emily Cooper, who moves to Paris to work for a French firm, while juggling her career, friends, and love life. The first part of season four is set to premiere on Aug. 15, followed by the second part on Sept. 12.

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.

The Paley Museum will screen an episode from season four followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team including Darren Star, Creator, Showrunner and Executive Producer; Lily Collins (Emily Cooper); Philippine Leory-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau); Ashley Park (Mindy Chen); Lucas Bravo (Gabriel); Camille Razat (Camille); Bruno Gourey (Luc); Samuel Arnold (Julien); Lucien Laviscount (Alfie); and Andrew Fleming, Director and Executive Producer.

“As one of television’s most beloved shows, Emily in Paris is a welcome addition to our blockbuster PaleyLive series,” said the Paley Center’s President & CEO Maureen J. Reidy. “The Paley Museum is thrilled to offer this exciting behind-the-scenes look at the continued adventures of the delightful Emily Cooper.”

Tickets for this program are now on sale to Paley President’s Circle, Patron Circle, and Partner Members; to Paley Individual, Family, and Supporting Members on Wednesday, August 14 at noon ET; and to the general public on Thursday, August 15 at noon ET. For more information and to learn more about the benefits of Paley Membership including ticket presale and discounts, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Netflix