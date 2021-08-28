The Overlook Quartet Will Present Grand Finale of Inaugural Music Festival At Morris-Jumel Mansion

The Overlook, a string quartet formed during the pandemic by four accomplished uptown string players, will present the grand finale of "If the Stars Align," a community-focused music festival that explores four centuries of music by Black composers, with a spotlight on living composers. The free concert takes place on September 2, outdoors at the historic Morris-Jumel Mansion in upper Manhattan. The previous two sold-out concerts of the festival took place at the Hispanic Society of America and the Dyckman Farmhouse Museum, and received great acclaim:

Says Laura Metcalf, the quartet's cellist, "The Morris-Jumel Mansion is a truly special place for our quartet, as we did our first public concert there last summer. We are delighted to return for our festival finale, and to present a program that spans four centuries and highlights the works of incredible living composers Eleanor Alberga and Lee England, Jr. We hope many of our neighbors and friends can join us for this meaningful event to kick off their Labor Day weekend."

The concert takes place Thursday, September 2 @ 4pm.

Make reservations at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-overlook-presents-if-the-stars-align-tickets-158901987121.