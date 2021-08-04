The Omnipresent Music Festival Pop String Quartet Honors Music of Our Generation in A Free Concert

Musicians of the Omnipresent Music Festival, Edward W. Hardy (violin), Dr. Nicole Wright (viola), Daniel Constant (violin), and Dara Hankins (cello), will perform a free concert of works by Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, H.E.R., Queen, Luis Fonsi, Lizzo, Beyoncé, Lil Nas, The Weekend, Post Malone, Rihanna, Billie Holiday, and many more.

The concert starts on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 4 PM EDT in the Morris-Jumel Mansion's Sunken Garden. This performance is the third festival concert and is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required.

Enrich our communities with educational outreach experiences for people of all ages and backgrounds while emphasizing works composed or performed by BIPOC composers and musicians. Provide unique programs that inspire our youth and further develop their creative minds. Create life-changing moments and everlasting memories of seeing musicians that look like our communities.

Visit OmnipresentMusicFestival.org for more info.