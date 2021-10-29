The Old Globe Announces 2022 Season Featuring Broadway-Bound BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN', Three World Premieres & More

The Old Globe has announced its 2022 Season with a diverse and exciting lineup that features the Broadway-bound musical Bob Fosse's Dancin', with direction and musical staging by Tony Award-winning choreographer Wayne Cilento (Wicked, The Who's Tommy); the world premiere and pre-Broadway run of Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical, based on India's most popular film and worldwide blockbuster, directed by Aditya Chopra; and a presentation of the 2020 Special Tony Award recipient and high-energy production Freestyle Love Supreme from the Tony Award-winning team of Thomas Kail (Hamilton), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), and Anthony Veneziale (Emmy Award-winning "The Electric Company"), blending hip-hop, improv, and vocal stylings.

The theatre will also present the world premieres of Dial M for Murder, a Globe-commissioned adaptation of the famous murder mystery by the critically acclaimed playwright Jeffrey Hatcher (Scotland Road, Wait Until Dark) and directed by Olivier Award nominee Stafford Arima (West End's Ragtime), and What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank by Pulitzer Prize finalist Nathan Englander and directed by the Globe's Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, both of whom garnered raves from Globe audiences and critics for The Twenty-Seventh Man. The Globe continues its commitment to producing a broad array of titles for San Diego audiences with the funny, frank, and ultimately cathartic solo play Mala by Melinda Lopez and directed by David Dower (world premiere of Mala), which will be presented in English and Spanish on select dates.

The summer of Season 2022 will be highlighted with the return of the Globe's Shakespeare Festival, featuring The Taming of the Shrew directed by Shana Cooper (Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Julius Caesar) and A Midsummer Night's Dream directed by Globe Resident Artist Patricia McGregor (Globe's What You Are and Krapp's Last Tape). In addition, the season will include two previously announced titles: a revival of the neglected modern-day classic Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress (Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White) and directed by San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award winner Delicia Turner Sonnenberg (The Bluest Eye), and the world premiere of El Borracho by Tony Meneses (Guadalupe in the Guest Room) and directed by Edward Torres (world premiere of the critically acclaimed The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity).

In its post-pandemic return, the Globe leads the way into recovery with the boisterous, celebratory spirit of the great Broadway musical combined with a forward-looking program that makes a conscious and intentional effort to reflect the energies and concerns of our community at this moment in time. More than ever, the Globe's ongoing commitment to diversity, inclusion, and social justice will be evident in programming that reflects the vast chorus of voices echoing through communities all around San Diego. This year, The Old Globe will present even more of what San Diego audiences have come to know and love about it: great theatre made by great artists that entertains, enlightens, and reminds us why this art form truly matters.



"It's a special joy to announce the Globe's spectacular lineup for 2022, which celebrates a milestone in our recovery from the pandemic-and San Diego's, too-even as it points the way forward to a theatre that's more vital and vibrant than ever," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "The schedule showcases everything that audiences love about the Globe: glittering musicals, potent drama, raucous comedy, and, of course, top-notch Shakespeare. And it also expresses our deepened commitment to telling stories that include and reflect the many communities of our rich and diverse city. All of this work is created, as always, at the Globe by the finest theatre practitioners in the field-both established veterans and the most dynamic emerging talents-who themselves embody the wonderful diversity of the American, and, this season, international theatre. The pandemic buffeted The Old Globe, but this lineup of thrilling theatre fills us with optimism for a future that's as bright and meaningful as can be. I cannot wait to welcome San Diegans to experience this bounty."

THE OLD GLOBE 2022 SEASON INCLUDES:

Trouble in Mind

By Alice Childress

Directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg

DONALD AND DARLENE SHILEY STAGE

OLD GLOBE THEATRE

CONRAD PREBYS THEATRE CENTER

2022 Schedule

February 5 - March 13, 2022 (opening: Thursday, February 10)

A thrilling new production of a too-often neglected American classic. New York, 1955. A leading Black actress and a multiracial cast rehearse a challenging new Broadway play set in the South. Backstage rivalries and showbiz egos cause excitement of their own, but artistic differences between the cast and the White director soon bubble to the surface, revealing the truths that American drama covers over and the ways in which even well-meaning people can harm others under the guise of helping.

Contains strong language.





Bob Fosse's Dancin'

April 17 - May 29, 2022 (opening: Wednesday, April 27)

Original Broadway production created, directed, and choreographed by Bob Fosse

Choreography by Bob Fosse

Direction and musical staging by Wayne Cilento

Bob Fosse's Dancin' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of the art form he loved, practiced, and changed forever. His hit musical masterpiece is reimagined by director Wayne Cilento, who starred in the original Broadway production of Dancin'. Cilento transforms the show's original vision for 21st-century audiences. Dancin' brims with Fosse's warmth, emotion, color, and endlessly influential style rarely seen in modern interpretations of his work. Featuring an eclectic score that spans a multitude of musical genres and an extraordinary cast of Broadway's most accomplished dancers, Dancin' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You've never seen Dancin' like this.



Freestyle Love Supreme

June 21 - July 10, 2022 (opening: Wednesday, June 22)

Conceived by Anthony Veneziale

Created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale

Directed by Thomas Kail



Before Hamilton, before In the Heights, there was Freestyle Love Supreme. Now-direct from Broadway-the original hip-hop musical improv phenomenon from Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale is coming to San Diego. The subject of the Hulu documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, every performance of this Tony Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated show brings the unexpected, as the crew takes the crowd on a freestyle, hip-hop, improvisational comedy ride. The performers take suggestions from the audience and spin them into instantaneous riffs and full-length musical numbers. See it for the first time-each time-as no two shows are ever the same.





Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical

September 1 - October 16, 2022 (opening: Wednesday, September 14)

World premiere

Directed by Aditya Chopra

Book and lyrics by Nell Benjamin

Music by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani

Choreography by Rob Ashford

Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical is the story of Simran, a young Indian American woman whose future is set: an arranged marriage back in India to a family friend. But when she convinces her very strict dad that she should spend a summer of freedom and fun in Europe, she falls for the charming Rog, and her careful, logical plans go out the window. Can she be true to both her heritage and her heart? Can carefree American Rog win over her traditional father? Take a whirlwind trip from Boston to Europe to India as cultures collide in the stage musical adaptation of the beloved hit romantic-comedy film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

El Borracho

By Tony Meneses

Directed by Edward Torres

SHERYL AND HARVEY WHITE THEATRE

CONRAD PREBYS THEATRE CENTER

2022 Schedule

February 17 - March 20, 2022 (opening: Thursday, February 24)

World premiere





Raul is ill. He drinks, because he always drinks, just like el borracho on the loterÃ­a card. In his final months, Raul moves in with his ex-wife, who swore she'd never see him again, and their son, who's longing to connect with his father at last. Developed as part of the Globe's 2020 Powers New Voices Festival, the world premiere of Tony Meneses's vibrant dramedy follows one family's journey to come together so they can finally say goodbye.

Contains strong language.



Mala By Melinda Lopez

Directed by David Dower



May 7 - June 12, 2022 (opening: Thursday, May 12)



She was always the good daughter. But now her mother, in the twilight of her life, calls her "mala"-bad to the core. Melinda Lopez's funny, brutally honest, and ultimately cathartic solo play is an irreverent exploration of how we live, cope, and survive in a challenging moment, and what happens when we strive to be good but don't always succeed.



In their commitment to provide access to the widest San Diego audience, The Old Globe will present Mala in Spanish on selected dates.





Dial M for Murder*

July 21 - August 21, 2022 (opening: Thursday, July 28)

Globe-commissioned world-premiere adaptation

By Frederick Knott

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

Directed by Stafford Arima



A new version of the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock's masterpiece! Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder. Acclaimed playwright Jeffrey Hatcher (Scotland Road, Wait Until Dark) brings us an edge-of-your-seat, world-premiere adaptation of this modern classic, directed in high style by Globe veteran Stafford Arima (Allegiance, Red Velvet) in our most intimate performance space.



What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank*

September 15 - October 16, 2022 (opening: Thursday, September 22)

World premiere

By Nathan Englander

Directed by Barry Edelstein



Pulitzer Prize finalist Nathan Englander and director Barry Edelstein wowed Globe audiences with The Twenty-Seventh Man, and now they team up again for this world premiere of a modern-day comedy of friendship. What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank is Englander's adaptation of his award-winning short story about two women, inseparable in high school, whose adult lives have taken them to opposite ends of the earth, and to wildly different experiences of culture, religion, and family. When they reunite, their bond is tested by the distance that has grown between them... and also by their husbands, who don't exactly see eye to eye. Englander's distinctive voice-hilarious, outrageous, and emotional-gives us a uniquely funny and smart exploration of how we see ourselves and how our friends see us.

Contains strong language.

LOWELL DAVIES FESTIVAL THEATRE

2022 Schedule

The Taming of the Shrew*

June 5 - July 10, 2022 (opening: Saturday, June 11)

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Shana Cooper



"Come on, and kiss me, Kate."

Is anyone a match for the brash and strong-willed Katherine? The dashing adventurer Petruchio thinks he's up to the challenge. Two of the sexiest figures in all of world theatre set off sparks in a clash of wills that is as bold as it is uproarious. Shakespeare's masterful comedic take on the battle of the sexes turns everything we think about love, marriage, and gender on its head. Director Shana Cooper brings to the Globe her daring and contemporary staging.



A Midsummer Night's Dream

July 31 - September 4, 2022 (opening: Saturday, August 6)

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Patricia McGregor

Fall under the spell of Shakespeare's most joyful and popular comedy. Filled with magic, humor, music, and spectacle, the merriment unfolds in an enchanted forest where fairies play tricks on unsuspecting lovers and bumbling actors are transformed beyond their wildest dreams. With a magic potion that grants love at first sight, anything can, and does, happen!

*Dial M for Murder, What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank, and The Taming of the Shrew were previously announced and scheduled as part of the Globe's pandemic-postponed 2019-2020 Season.

Tickets for The Old Globe's 2022 Season are currently available by subscription. Four-play subscription packages start at $140. For more information or to purchase a subscription, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org or call at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623).



The Old Globe continues to prioritize the safety of its audiences, artists, and staff. All patrons who attend an event or performance at the Globe will be required to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and present proof of vaccination, or provide proof of the negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of entering the theatre. Additional details are available here.