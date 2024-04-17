Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will celebrate the Circle in the Square Theatre, and its co-founders, Ted Mann and Jose Quintero, whose centennial anniversary occurs in 2024.

The event, on Monday, May 13, highlights their legacy with a list of performers, panelists, and other noted guests, including David Amram, Sydney Lemmon, and Campbell Scott.

In 1951 Circle in the Square Theatre was founded in an abandoned nightclub in Greenwich Village. It would rise to astounding heights as the driver of the pivotal Off-Broadway Movement. This evening of readings, reflection, discussion, and relevant performances focuses on the artistry and determination, the challenges, breakthroughs and relationship its two innovators shared through the beginnings, major achievements and the ongoing impact of the Circle's phenomenal first decade.

Onstage participants include David Amram, Gabriela Garcia, Salome Jens, Chandra Lee, Sydney Lemmon, Isabella Pagano, Jai Perez, David Rothenberg, Campbell Scott, Morgan Scott Jack Serio, and Jater Webb. Choreographers include Daniel Fetecua-Soto and Blakely White-McGuire. Accompanists include Adam Amram and Lynn Fusco.

