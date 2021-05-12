The National Jazz Museum In Harlem Celebrates The Roots & Routes Of Jazz At Annual Fundraising Gala

The National Jazz Museum in Harlem celebrates the rich history and culture of the jazz in Harlem experience at its annual virtual fundraising gala, "The Roots & Routes of Jazz," on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 6 p.m.

The gala will be hosted by award-winning celebrity bandleaders Christian McBride and Jon Batiste with special performances by AMP Big Band from the Philippines, Bradley Sibiya Quartet with special guest Chiedza Muchena from Zimbabwe, and Endea Owens and The Cookout from Harlem.

With NJMH's commitment to making the "jazz in Harlem experience" accessible to every person on the planet, this year's virtual gala will jet-set viewers around the world while illuminating the stories of the Roots & Routes of Jazz. The gala will feature the incredible sounds and talents of jazz artists beginning with a series of free virtual events throughout April and May, featuring special performances by bands in Laos, Amsterdam, Peru, Philippines, Zimbabwe and culminating at the Museum in Harlem.

"The pandemic has had a devastating impact on jazz artists all around the world, particularly on the Black, Latino and other communities of color. We have lost the lives of hundreds of jazz innovators. This monumental loss to history makes this gala series even more vital to preserving the history and legacy of this unique American-born art form and sharing it with the world," says GRAMMY award-winning artist Christian McBride and Musical Director of Late Night with Stephen Colbert Jon Batiste, who both serve as the Museum's Artistic Directors. "The funding we raise during our gala ensures we can continue to support jazz artists, performances, education and culture for all communities to enjoy."

To kick off the celebrations, the museum will host their Gala Series of free virtual events open to the public. Each event can be viewed via the museum's Facebook Page and YouTube Channels:

· April 30th International Jazz Day (Laos) | Lao Jazzanova, and Melvis Santa / Bam Rodriguez Duo

· May 11th (Amsterdam) | SMANDEM and Fuensanta Ensemble Grande: Benjamin Herman Quartet.

· May 25th (Peru) | Hector Morales and the Afro-Peruvian Ensemble

· June 8th ($10 Donation) The Roots & Routes of Jazz After-Party hosted by DJ Brother Mister Christian McBride

For more event information, please visit: http://jazzmuseuminharlem.org/events/