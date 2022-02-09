The National Arts Club to Present IMPRINTED: AN IMMERSIVE DANCE JOURNEY

The National Arts Club will present Imprinted: An Immersive Dance Journey, February 22, 2022 at 7 pm.

What do dancers bring into the equine arena? That is the question the three dancers asked themselves as they embarked on creating a movement language with three young foals.

The Equus Projects has been creating lush performance works with dancers and horses throughout the United States and Europe for 23 years. In April of 2021, three Equus Projects dancers began exploring moving, first with the two pregnant mares and then with their newborns. Filmmaker Stefan Morel was present for the horsemanship training and choreographic exploration. He captured the pregnant mare and the foals' births and documented the ensuing weeks of dance conversations with the mare and foals.

In this program three Equus dancers share insights into lessons learned on this journey. Live performance and excerpts from Imprinted are woven into a fluid tapestry that will fascinate you and draw you into the profound world of physical listening.

All programs are open to the public and free with rsvp. RSVP HERE

The feature length documentary film is currently in post production. Click here to learn more about the film Imprinted, Dancing with Foals.

*Physical Listening, A Dancer's Interspecies Journey book will be available for purchase.

From the National Arts Club:

Registration does not guarantee entry.

Please arrive 30 minutes prior to the event to check in.

Please note that this is an in-person event.