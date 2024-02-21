The NY Irish Center's 40 SHADES OF GREEN Returns This St. Patrick's Day

The NY Irish Center will host its back-by-popular demand Celtic Cabaret, “40 Shades of Green,” on St Patrick’s Day (celebrated this year on Saturday March 16). A six-hour 6-hour cavalcade of entertainers and luminaries from across the region and visiting from Ireland, “40 Shades of Green” runs from 3pm to 9pm.

Chosen two years in a row by Time Out NY as one of the Top St Paddy’s Day activities in New York, the continuous program takes place in NYIC’s storefront theater, The Reilly Room, with a rotating series of emcees introducing each performer and special guest.

“St Patrick’s Day in New York continues to branch out into many neighborhoods across the City, and take on many more activities than just the parade,” says George C. Heslin, the NY Irish Center’s executive director. “This is our contribution to the festivities which have become a day-long attraction, even a week-long affair.”

Tickets are now on sale and selling fast at www.NewYorkIrishCenter.org. Individual tickets are $35, with admission good for the entire 6-hour period. Children under 12 are admitted for free. The center’s downstairs lounge is also open during the day.

“We limit the number of tickets to make sure that everyone gets in and everyone is welcome to stay as long as they want,” says Heslin.

Among the performers scheduled to take the stage: Donie Carroll, Bronagh and Bob Batch, Tim Connell, Colin Harte, Connor Delves, Peter Maguire, John McDermott, Tara O'Grady, Fiona Walsh, Lowri Clancy Davies, Daniella Rabbani, Tony Perry, Darrah Carr Dance, and the McManus School of Irish Dance. Support for this program is generously provided by the Law Office of Theodore M. Davis, Esq.